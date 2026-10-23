Raiders Injury Update: From Concern to Encouragement in 24 Hours

HENDERSON, Nev.—It is no secret that the Las Vegas Raiders' (3-3) offensive rushing attack needs improvement ahead of their matchup against the preseason Super Bowl favorites, the Los Angeles Rams (2-4), at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

What Is Going On?

The Klint Kubiak offensive scheme is built on running the football, and teams are stacking the box to stop it.

Mike Washington Jr | Darrell Craig Harris

Still, it shouldn't be as bad as it has been, and Kubiak hasn’t run from it. Often, preemptively, before the media can ask, bringing it up.

Promising rookie RB Mike Washington Jr. (MWJ) has worked hard to earn the right to play more, and early in the week, when I asked Kubiak if he would get more reps this Sunday, he definitively said, “Yes.”

Concerning

After being listed on Wednesday’s injury report as “limited” with a foot/back injury, the concerning news came on Thursday when it was learned that he did not participate in practice.

Optimism is high for RB Mike Washington Jr. | Darrell Craig Harrris, On SI

Kubiak has stressed the importance of participating in practice to play on Sundays.

MWJ’s status on Sunday certainly was in jeopardy after Thursday’s news.

Oh, What a Difference a Day Makes

Today, MWJ did not practice, and Klint Kubiak addressed it. “Mike Washington [Jr.] is questionable,” and added, “We’re expecting him to be ready.”

Didn't see Raiders RB Mike Washington Jr at practice today. pic.twitter.com/H3H9bfV1qo — Hondo Carpenter (@HondoCarpenter) October 23, 2026

A source in the building added anonymously, “Nothing has been decided (as far as availability) but I would say the mood for him playing is certainly, optimistic.”

Dylan Laube continues to see his role expand on both special teams and offense, but MWJ needs a bigger role.

If MWJ can't go, I also asked Kubiak if UDFA Roman Hemby could be called up for the first time to the 53-man roster for this game.

Tonka Hemingway | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

“That’d be a good option. He’s been practicing pretty well.”

Even More Good News

Additionally, more good news on the injury front came out today for the Silver and Black. Sophomore DT Tonka Hemingway, who started the week not practicing due to a concussion, is back and will play. An enormous boost to the Raiders' defensive line. His head coach was thrilled to have him back.

“He brings a lot of confidence. He’s playing really good football, and we’re really excited to have him back. And he means a lot to our defense.”

Things That Make You Say HMMMM….

Dont’e Thornton | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

One last thing came out of talking with Kubiak today.

Dont’e Thornton Jr. will not be activated this week. On a team needing WR help, now healthy, that should concern the Raiders sophomore.

Thornton came out of his rookie season looking great, but ever since the San Francisco 49ers came to town for the joint practices at 2025 training camp, he has all but disappeared.

The Raiders GM John Spytek will need to make a decision next week. The issue is simple. The Raiders don't have to put him on the active roster, and they don't need to release him. During or at the end of the 21-day practice window, the team has three choices: activate him to the 53-man roster, keep him on season-ending injured reserve, or waive/release him.

Roman Hemby | Darrell Craig Harris

​If they do not add him to the 53-man roster by the end of the 21 days, he automatically reverts to injured reserve and is ineligible to play for the remainder of the season.

Kubiak said of his healthy, but not activated, wide receiver, “He’s making big progress. He’s done a lot of good things in practice. Still working back into getting his football legs back after missing a lot of time. But I’ve been really pleased with his effort, with his detail. He’s close.”

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