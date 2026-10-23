Raiders Hit With Concerning Injury News Ahead of Rams Game

HENDERSON, Nev.-- The Las Vegas Raiders (3-3) are playing host to the Los Angeles Rams (2-4) on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

To say the Raider Nation is excited about this football game would be an enormous understatement.

But ahead of the big renewal of the rivalry, the Raiders got some concerning news in their latest injury report.

The Rookie Rusher

Mike Washington Jr | Darrell Craig Harris

Rookie RB Mike Washington Jr. is a key part of the heralded 2026 Silver and Black rookie class, and the fan base has been clamoring for more of him with each successful performance.

Earlier this week, I asked Kubiak, who constantly preaches to his team about earning more reps, if Washington Jr. had earned more; he said yes. The Raider Nation was elated, as they stand united about needing to get the run game going.

Kubiak explained what the Arkansas Razorback had done to earn those reps.

“He's putting the work in, and you see the practice come to life in the game. ”

Mike Washington Jr. | Darrell Craig Harrris, On SI

Late Thursday, Mike Washington Jr. showed up on the injury report and was listed as not participating.

On Wednesday, he was listed with a foot/back injury and was limited, but he did not participate on Thursday. That change is very significant.

What This Means

Mike Washington Jr | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Klint Kubiak likes to give players opportunities in games after successful practices. While it is not impossible, Kubiak’s track record makes it seem improbable that if Washington Jr. doesn’t practice on Friday, he would play on Sunday. That is purely speculative and not from the team; it is simply an inference from Kubiak’s previous statements and implications.

Search for Significance

Since day one, Washington Jr. has been Ashton Jeanty's backup. But he continues to expand his team's trust in him with each successful play.

I asked QB Kirk Cousins on Wednesday about his maturation and growth into what, at the time, looked like a significant contributor on Sunday. His answer was telling.

Mike Washington Jr. | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

“When you see the 30-plus-yard run for a touchdown against the Saints, you see the ability to break away. In practice, it’s hard because you’re not being brought to the ground often. So, until you get to the real thing, it’s difficult to evaluate. I think he’s run hard, and he’s continuing to get comfortable in the offense. I think every week as a rookie, no matter what position you're playing, you’re gaining confidence and earning trust. It’s a building process, and coming up on Week 7, the sample size is getting large enough to build that up.”

I asked OC Andrew Janocko about the rookie’s growth, and his praise was both glowing and telling.

“I think it’s just started by proving it in the practice field, taking it from the meeting rooms to the practice field, taking it from the practice field, and then doing specific things well in a game. When you do that, that’s how a young player earns more reps. He takes it step by step and then applies it onto the field.”

Mike Washington Jr | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

What to Expect

We will learn more late Friday morning when I speak to Kubiak and ask him for an update. The 'Raiders' run game has struggled this season, and Mike Washington Jr. was a big reason for optimism that it would take off.

If Washington Jr. can't go, look for Dylan Laube to get more carries, and possibly for the first time all season, UDFA RB Roman Hemby getting called up for his first regular-season action of the season from the practice squad.

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