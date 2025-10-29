Raiders Today

Look Out for this Raiders Sleeper on Week 9 Waiver Wire

The Las Vegas Raiders haven't been a very fruitful fantasy team in the 2025 NFL season, but they have one intriguing option worth keeping around.

Andy Quach

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll looks on during the second quarter of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll looks on during the second quarter of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

Week 8 of the 2025 NFL season was especially interesting in the realm of fantasy football. That's because it featured six different teams on bye. That led to a relatively disappointing slate of games in real life, as well as some truly troubling lineup decisions for fantasy owners.

Thankfully, "bye-mageddon" is over, and there won't be another week with that many teams off at the same time again this year. The Las Vegas Raiders are one of the six squads that are coming off a break. This week could feature a flurry of drops following the league-high set of byes.

There might also be some intriguing free agents available on the waiver wire due to the chaotic slate. The Raiders haven't offered much in fantasy football this year, but that could change soon. They have at least one target who might be worth picking up this week.

Las Vegas Raiders, NFL, Tennessee Titans, Tre Tucker
Oct 12, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) makes a catch during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Tre Tucker is a prime waiver wire target

Despite the Las Vegas Raiders' overall struggles in the passing game this year, Tre Tucker has emerged as a decent depth option for fantasy teams. He's currently the 28th-highest average scorer at wide receiver, with 13.5 full-PPR points per game. That number is inflated by his 40.9-point explosion against the Washington Commanders in Week 3; however, even removing that leaves him with a solid 8.9.

He's been especially productive as of late, averaging 10.5 points in his last three games, with Brock Bowers dealing with injury and Jakobi Meyers getting steadily phased out of the offense. Speaking of Meyers, he's one of the NFL's most likely trade candidates this season amid the Raiders' struggles. If he were to be moved, Tucker would likely get the nod as the new WR1 for Las Vegas. ESPN's Eric Karabell named him as one of the week's most desirable waiver wire pickups:

Las Vegas Raiders WR Tre Tucker
Las Vegas Raiders WR Tre Tucker / Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

"We expect many of last week's wide receiver pickups to be parted with, due to the many Week 8 byes who remain rostered in more than 50% of ESPN leagues. Las Vegas Raiders starter Tre Tucker (46%) is an exception, though his excellent season numbers are greatly influenced by his 40.9 PPR points from Week 3. Still, Tucker in Week 9 against the Jacksonville Jaguars is a reasonable selection, and we shall see if rookie Jack Bech (3.4%) becomes a factor with Jakobi Meyers trade talk running rampant."

Andy Quach
ANDY QUACH

Andy Quach is a journalism graduate from Florida Gulf Coast University with extensive experience covering the NFL, NBA, and college sports. He is the assistant beat writer for the Jacksonville Jaguars Om SI, and also serves as the fantasy sports and betting reporter for four NFL teams.