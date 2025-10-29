Look Out for this Raiders Sleeper on Week 9 Waiver Wire
Week 8 of the 2025 NFL season was especially interesting in the realm of fantasy football. That's because it featured six different teams on bye. That led to a relatively disappointing slate of games in real life, as well as some truly troubling lineup decisions for fantasy owners.
Thankfully, "bye-mageddon" is over, and there won't be another week with that many teams off at the same time again this year. The Las Vegas Raiders are one of the six squads that are coming off a break. This week could feature a flurry of drops following the league-high set of byes.
There might also be some intriguing free agents available on the waiver wire due to the chaotic slate. The Raiders haven't offered much in fantasy football this year, but that could change soon. They have at least one target who might be worth picking up this week.
Tre Tucker is a prime waiver wire target
Despite the Las Vegas Raiders' overall struggles in the passing game this year, Tre Tucker has emerged as a decent depth option for fantasy teams. He's currently the 28th-highest average scorer at wide receiver, with 13.5 full-PPR points per game. That number is inflated by his 40.9-point explosion against the Washington Commanders in Week 3; however, even removing that leaves him with a solid 8.9.
He's been especially productive as of late, averaging 10.5 points in his last three games, with Brock Bowers dealing with injury and Jakobi Meyers getting steadily phased out of the offense. Speaking of Meyers, he's one of the NFL's most likely trade candidates this season amid the Raiders' struggles. If he were to be moved, Tucker would likely get the nod as the new WR1 for Las Vegas. ESPN's Eric Karabell named him as one of the week's most desirable waiver wire pickups:
"We expect many of last week's wide receiver pickups to be parted with, due to the many Week 8 byes who remain rostered in more than 50% of ESPN leagues. Las Vegas Raiders starter Tre Tucker (46%) is an exception, though his excellent season numbers are greatly influenced by his 40.9 PPR points from Week 3. Still, Tucker in Week 9 against the Jacksonville Jaguars is a reasonable selection, and we shall see if rookie Jack Bech (3.4%) becomes a factor with Jakobi Meyers trade talk running rampant."
