Ex-Raiders HC Jack Del Rio Explains Why He Was Really Fired

The Las Vegas Raiders should be looking to hire another head coach this upcoming offseason. The Raiders are going to have to make a decision on whether they want to bring back Pete Carroll or fire him after this season, which, for the Silver and Black, has been awful.

They have not been a team that was able to compete and win more games than they have over the last few years. They have taken several steps back from that. That is more than enough reason to bring in a fresh head coach.

If the Raiders decide to bring in a new face to run the Raiders on the field next season, that will be starting all over again for the third straight offseason.

They have been bringing in new regimes after new regimes since they moved to Vegas. Raiders owner Mark Davis is just looking for the right fit, and he has not found that yet with this team since the move. No one will blame Davis if another head coaching hiring is made; the Raiders have shown little to no improvement this season.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis looks on before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Former Raiders head coach calls his shot

The Raiders will have a huge list of head coaches they could bring in next season if Carroll is not here. But former head coach of the Raiders, Jack Del Rio, says that he should get a shot to be back with the Silver and Black.

"It stung when Mark [Davis] let me go the way he did, and when he did," said Jack Del Rio on the "Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network." "He was so much in love with [Jon] Gruden. He could not help himself. But he was honest the whole time. You know, he told me, if I could ever get Gruden, that is what I am going to do. I mean, it is not like he was behind my back, not being honest about it. That is the guy he really wanted."

Dec 10, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; Oakland Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio watches the team warm up before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

"Jon [Gruden] did not do what we did. We had a hell of a team going there and it got blown up, and it is a shame. They have not been back since.

Maybe Del Rio should be back with the Raiders. Let us go baby. All you have to do is think about John Madden. Everything that John Madden was about and Al Davis and what the Raiders have been about is going out there and kicking some butt. A physical team. Something the fans could be proud of, and they are not putting that out right now."

