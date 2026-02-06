Jon Gruden Makes His Next Move Against NFL

As they wrap up their next expected head coach, Klint Kubiak, the Las Vegas Raiders' dealings with a former head coach continue to loom in the background. For the Raiders, four head coaches in four seasons can be traced back to Jon Gruden's sudden departure from Las Vegas.

Gruden's Fight

Las Vegas fired Gruden shortly after offensive and insensitive emails sent by Gruden many years before he was the Raiders' head coach came to light. Those emails were revealed after the National Football League's investigation into the Washington Football Team.

Gruden's younger brother, Jay, was Washington's head coach during many of the years the league was investigating. According to Van Natta, the elder Gruden's lawsuit accused Goodell and the NFL of a "malicious and orchestrated campaign" to destroy his career by leaking the emails."

Sep 13, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden reacts against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Jon Gruden's attorneys will seek testimony from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and at least four current and former NFL owners in his lawsuit over whether the league leaked the emails that forced his departure as Raiders coach, per [Van Natta,]" Schefter said.

Van Natta added that "the filing says Gruden plans to summon Goodell, longtime former NFL counsel Jeff Pash, former Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder, Raiders owner Mark Davis, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, and New England Patriots owner Bob Kraft."

Oct 4, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden looks on as his players warm up before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders ' current situation ties directly back to their abrupt parting of ways with Gruden. Things have gradually gotten worse since that very moment. Since Gruden resigned during the 2021 season, they have hired and fired three head coaches. They are expected to hire a fifth after Sunday.

It is hard to put into words what Gruden's departure did to what was a solid Raiders team at the time. It set off a chain of events that the Raiders have yet to even begin recovering from. Las Vegas had its issues before Gruden arrived, but he had them on a better track than they were or currently are.

Aug 18, 2021; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden during a joint practice against the Los Angeles Rams. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders hope their expected hire of Klint Kubiak will end their annual cycle of coaching hires and firings. Las Vegas has been the league's poster child for head-coaching instability since Gruden left.

Many of the Raiders' struggles at the head coach position and across the roster were sparked by Gruden's unexpected resignation. Whether directly or indirectly, Gruden's unceremonious exit impacts today's Raiders in more than a few ways.

Aug 21, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden gestures to referees during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

