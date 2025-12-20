Ex-Raiders HC Jack Del Rio Weighs In on Pete Carroll

The Las Vegas Raiders are on a historic downfall this season. Some are even calling this team the worst Raiders team they have seen in history.

That is something that is not taken lightly when it comes to this great franchise that is full of history. Well, this season will go down as one of the worst ones of all time. In a season that was supposed to be about competing and showing that they are moving in the right direction, they have taken several steps back in a major way.

The Raiders head coach could be one-and-done, once again. Pete Carroll has already fired two of his coordinators during the season, something that he has never done. People are saying that the game in the NFL has passed Carroll up. Carroll has not given any sign of this team moving in a positive way anytime soon. It is going to be interesting after these last three games on what the organization decides to do with Carroll and if he will be back with the Silver and Black next season.

A former Raiders head coach gave his thoughts about what is going on with the team this season. This former head coach was one of the few in the last two decades to actually have success with the Raiders. That is Jack Del Rio. Del Rio coached the Raiders from 2015 to 2017.

Jack Del Rio Gives his Thoughts on the 2025 Raiders

"Look, if you are asking me about my opinion, I am going to be honest. I am not trying to crush the guy [Carroll] or anything, but it is a little bit to me, they are not buying in," said Jack Del Rio on the "Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network.

"I do not see or feel the buy-in from his messaging. Pete has always had more of a collegiate, raw type of mentality. You know the Raiders are, you know, John Madden does not care about rules. Just go out there and kick somebody's butt."

"That is what the Raiders are about. That is what they were about when we were there. When we were there together in Oakland, our team was physical. To me, it starts in the trenches. They have a lot of work to do. Heck, they are finally playing the offensive lineman [Caleb Rogers]. He had not played the whole year. A draft pick. That is just crazy to me."

