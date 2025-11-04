Raiders Today

Why a Disconnection on Offense is Hurting the Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are having a bad season. On the offense side, they have skill players, but they are not giving those players the chance to show they can lead.

Michael Canelo

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly (left) with head coach Pete Carroll against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly (left) with head coach Pete Carroll against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Las Vegas Raiders have been struggling this season to win games. It has been a struggle for the Silver and Black once again this season. The Raiders came into the season looking to change things up, but it has not worked that way this season.

A lot of different things could be factoring into what is happening with the Raiders right now, but we are not getting what we thought we were from head coach Pete Carroll and this Raiders team.

In Week 9 of the season, the Raiders came up short once again in overtime against the Jacksonville Jaguars. It was a game that went back and forth, and it was different in each half. One thing we do know about this Raiders team is that they have young, talented players on the team. They have one in tight end Brock Bowers, who played well in Week 9. Then you have running back Ashton Jeanty, who was the best running back in the 2025 NFL Draft.

frrw
Nov 2, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders Not Using Ashton Jeanty

The Raiders took Jeanty with the sixth overall pick in April, making him one of their most important players. The problem is that the Raiders are not using Jeanty like the best back that they drafted.

Jeanty has shown that he is here and has arrived. The Raiders came into this season by telling the NFL world that they wanted to run the ball on the offensive side of the ball. But they have been showing differently on the field with not using Jeanty the way they said they wanted to.

mm
Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"No, that doesn't concern me. In the first half, we scored six points. In the second half, we did pretty well moving the football," Raiders head coach Pete Carroll said. "So, we always want balance to some degree, but the balance will come when, at the end of the game, you get 10 runs in the fourth quarter. We didn't get that done."

"We just have to keep getting the ball out there. We had him out a lot, and the ball went down the field and all that. It is part of our thinking, yeah. It's not something we need to all of a sudden realize. He needs to get the ball out on the edge. He's as difficult as can be to get down. The big plays are just waiting to happen. So, we certainly want to do that more."

Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and talk about Jeanty

While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this offense.

feed

Published
Michael Canelo
MICHAEL CANELO

Michael Canel is a breaking news beat writer for various team sites across the On SI platform, focusing on both college and professional sports. A graduate of Fresno State University, he has transformed his passion for sports into a career, covering the latest breaking news with years of expertise and the enthusiasm of a devoted fan.