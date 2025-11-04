Why a Disconnection on Offense is Hurting the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders have been struggling this season to win games. It has been a struggle for the Silver and Black once again this season. The Raiders came into the season looking to change things up, but it has not worked that way this season.
A lot of different things could be factoring into what is happening with the Raiders right now, but we are not getting what we thought we were from head coach Pete Carroll and this Raiders team.
In Week 9 of the season, the Raiders came up short once again in overtime against the Jacksonville Jaguars. It was a game that went back and forth, and it was different in each half. One thing we do know about this Raiders team is that they have young, talented players on the team. They have one in tight end Brock Bowers, who played well in Week 9. Then you have running back Ashton Jeanty, who was the best running back in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Raiders Not Using Ashton Jeanty
The Raiders took Jeanty with the sixth overall pick in April, making him one of their most important players. The problem is that the Raiders are not using Jeanty like the best back that they drafted.
Jeanty has shown that he is here and has arrived. The Raiders came into this season by telling the NFL world that they wanted to run the ball on the offensive side of the ball. But they have been showing differently on the field with not using Jeanty the way they said they wanted to.
"No, that doesn't concern me. In the first half, we scored six points. In the second half, we did pretty well moving the football," Raiders head coach Pete Carroll said. "So, we always want balance to some degree, but the balance will come when, at the end of the game, you get 10 runs in the fourth quarter. We didn't get that done."
"We just have to keep getting the ball out there. We had him out a lot, and the ball went down the field and all that. It is part of our thinking, yeah. It's not something we need to all of a sudden realize. He needs to get the ball out on the edge. He's as difficult as can be to get down. The big plays are just waiting to happen. So, we certainly want to do that more."
