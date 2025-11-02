Why Raiders' Pete Carroll Is Confident About Jaguars Game
The Las Vegas Raiders are heading into their second half of the season looking to get off to the right start. The 2025 NFL season so far has been a rocky one. They did not get off to the start that they wanted.
The Raiders are now looking forward to seeing what they can do to show that they are a different team in the second half of the season. The Raiders will need to show that they are improving, and their players have to play better and get better results.
In Week 9, the Silver and Black will welcome the Jacksonville Jaguars to Allegiant Stadium. This is a team that they beat last season, but it is a whole different team this season. They are playing good football, and they are also trying to get back on the winning side of things to kick off their second half. The Raiders are in for a good matchup. And the Raiders also need to make sure they put on a good showing for Raider Nation. That is something they have not done this season.
Pete Carroll on the Bye Week Preparing Them for Week 9
"We'll find out. I can tell you what it felt like at practice. We had a terrific -- the three days before up to Monday, bonus Monday, that we had, and then these days were as well as we've practiced," said Raiders head coach Pete Carroll. "Everybody can kind of feel that we're feeling good, and that adds to it. And so, hopefully, we can come out of here and play good, clean football. We got to do all of the basic things."
"We got to do a great job in a kicking game. No issues there. We got to take care of the football. This is a big freaking turnover team now. These guys have been on fire getting the ball away from their opponents, and we're going to have to do the kind of things on defense that can keep Trevor [Lawrence] really from controlling the game. And so, we're going to see if we can put that together."
The Raiders will have to play better on both sides of the ball and make sure they do not beat themselves. If they can win the turnover battle, they will be in a good position to come out with a huge win on Sunday as well.
