How the Raiders Must Approach the Trade Deadline
The Las Vegas Raiders are going nowhere fast, and the NFL trade deadline allows them to shake things up. What's the point in holding onto some players if, after this season ends, they'll no longer be on the team? The Raiders must try to move off as many players as they can by the deadline, while they still have trade value.
Josh Liskiewitz is a sports writer for Pro Football Focus, and he wrote an article going over what each team should be doing at the deadline. He agrees that the Raiders should sell at the deadline, with players of note being Jakobi Meyers and Jackson Powers-Johnson.
Potential Roster Moves
"The Raiders remain stuck at the bottom of a brutally difficult division, and like Cleveland and Miami, they need to position themselves for a franchise quarterback next April. While they could look to move on from interior lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson, another option would be trading receiver Jakobi Meyers", said Liskiewitz.
While I do believe the Raiders should be trying to trade away as many players as they can for assets in return, I don't think the focus should be on taking a quarterback in the draft. This team has so much more work to do before it can draft a rookie quarterback and expect to compete.
Nevertheless, moving off of Meyers is a move the Raiders must make. They're clearly going in a different direction by drafting Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton Jr.; there's no point in extending Meyers if they already have the playmakers of the future on their roster.
"Meyers is due for a new contract after the season, and the Raiders already have a deep, youthful receiver group. As a result, his production has dipped this year, but in 2024, he recorded 28 explosive plays on 87 catches — without a single drop".
Powers-Johnson was once a promising guard prospect who had a great rookie season with the Raiders. However, once Pete Carroll arrived, he hasn't been the same player. He isn't getting sufficient playing time, but whenever he does, the film doesn't look promising either.
It's frustrating for a team with so obvious offensive line needs to trade away a young offensive lineman, but they may fetch a high price for him if they put him on the trade market. Another team may bite on his potential in exchange for a valuable draft pick.
