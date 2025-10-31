What the Raiders Have To Prepare for in Week 9
Exiting their bye week, the Las Vegas Raiders are facing a Jacksonville Jaguars team starving for a win after two back-to-back losses to the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams. The Raiders themselves are desperate for a win, as they have a grueling second half of the season schedule.
The addition of Tyler Lockett will hopefully reignite Geno Smith and the Raiders' passing attack, which has lain dormant for many weeks now. The Raiders will have to make offensive adjustments if they want to secure their second home win of the season and third win overall.
Week 9 Predictions
Pete Prisco is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he has released his weekly predictions for week 9 of the NFL season. He believes the Raiders won't be able to pull off the upset and will lose to the Jaguars at home.
"Both of these teams are coming off a bye and both badly need a victory. The Jaguars need to get the passing game going, but the Raiders defense has played decent football. The problem has been the Las Vegas offense and I think it stays that way. The Jaguars will win a close one on the road", said Prisco.
The Raiders have more reason to believe that their offense will look better as it's confirmed that Brock Bowers will return after going down with an injury in week 4. Smith will have a new target he's already demonstrated elite chemistry, plus the addition of one of the best tight ends in the NFL when healthy.
Not to mention that if they used their bye week to tweak their mentality and depend on Ashton Jeanty and their run game more, that's another stream of offense the Raiders can use to catch the Jaguars by surprise.
What’s Holding Them Back?
Unfortunately for the Raiders' offense, the Jaguars' defense has been exceptional at forcing turnovers. They're currently second in the league in average takeaways per game, while facing Smith, who has done nothing but throw interceptions.
He would be leading the league in that category if it weren't for Tua Tagovailoa's poor performance against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football. I have a feeling he may hold that spot for a short while, as Smith has thrown 0 interceptions in just two games this season, and both resulted in a loss.
The Raiders have notably suffered from deteriorating offensive line play as the season has progressed. They're going to have their hands full with a ferocious Jaguars defense. They may rank second-to-last in total sacks, but they're in the top ten of rushing yards allowed.
The Raiders may try to utilize Jeanty more by giving him increased carries, which is something they absolutely must do, but they're going to have a hard time opening up rushing lanes. They've already struggled to run the ball against lighter teams. I imagine that struggle continues in this matchup against a team that loads up the trenches.
The only way the Raiders will be able to prevent the Jaguars from stopping the run each play is by keeping them honest through the air. Smith's gun-slinging tendencies have cost them multiple times this season, but after a week of rest in front of a home crowd, he has to come out swinging and test the Jaguars' secondary. Even something like a 30-yard dot or string of consecutive completions will make the Jaguars think twice about all of the manpower they're sending to stop the run.
Jeanty was drafted so high due to his ability to make the most of any space and leeway he's given; give him an inch and he'll go a mile. They should have faith in their young star to overcome their shortcomings, but they can also make it easier on him by shifting some of the defensive focus away. The key to the Raiders defending their home arena against the Jaguars will be for them to limit turnovers and keep the Jaguars honest on defense.
