Analyzing the Jakobi Meyers Trade, How It Impacts the Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders made the right decision to trade Jakobi Meyers.

Ezekiel Trezevant

Sep 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) runs the ball during the second half against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) runs the ball during the second half against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
The Las Vegas Raiders traded wide receiver Jakobi Meyers in what was the best move for both sides.

Grading the Raiders' Trade

Garrett Podell of CBS Sports recently ranked the biggest trades that happened before the trade deadline. He ranked the Meyers trade as the ninth-best trade. Meyers got his wish and will likely get the contract he seeks.

However, his experiences on the field may be similar with the Jaguars as they were with the Raiders. Regardless, it is now time for Meyers and the Raiders to move on.

Sep 15, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) and Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) walk off the field after the game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

"The 2025 season just wasn't the Las Vegas Raiders' year, with the team off to a 2-6 start under head coach Pete Carroll, and that's especially true for the connection between quarterback Geno Smith and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. Smith threw four interceptions and no touchdowns while targeting Meyers this season, and Meyers had asked for a trade," Podell said.

"Las Vegas granted his wish and sent him to the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he can now contend for an AFC South title this season with quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The problem is Lawrence hasn't been good when throwing to his wide receivers this season, ranking 30th in both completion percentage (56%) and passer rating (73.0) when targeting them in 2025."

Following the trade, Raiders Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly explained how Las Vegas will approach the loss of Meyers. Kelly noted that it will take more than one player to compensate for Meyers, who was the team's top wide receiver.

"It's got to be multiple guys. Jakobi [Meyers] was such an impact player for us, so I wish him the best. He was a great practice player, and I enjoyed coaching him. He's a heck of a kid, but we're going to have to – you got some other receivers, they're going to have to pick it up, and then you move on,” Kelly said.

“The way you look at it sometimes as we have to approach it. It's like a player got hurt, he's out of a game, then what do you do? It's the next guy's up. So, [Tyler] Lockett and [Jack] Bech and Dont'e [Thornton Jr.], and those guys will have to step up, and we'll go from there."

Las Vegas Raiders Pete Carroll
Las Vegas Raiders Pete Carroll / Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

