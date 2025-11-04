Raiders Have Tough Choices Ahead Before the Trade Deadline
The Las Vegas Raiders must take an honest approach to their roster building and begin looking beyond the 2025 season. At 2-6, the chances of them having a winning season are quickly dwindling.
The Trade Deadline Has Arrived
Las Vegas has little time left to decide whether or not to swing trade that could improve their future. The Raiders' front office has been reluctant to trade anyone, as they had hoped for a successful 2025 season. Those hopes should now be gone.
Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports analyzed the Raiders' potential approach to the trade deadline.
The Las Vegas Raiders made moves this offseason in hopes of immediately putting themselves in the playoff conversation. Despite trading for quarterback Geno Smith and hiring veteran head coach Pete Carroll, they haven't emerged as a true threat. In fact, they are just 2-6 and fading fast," Sullivan said.
"While Maxx Crosby has been a name contenders hope would be available, they reportedly are not going to move the star pass rusher. However, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is a name that could very well be moved, and the veteran sounds like he'd welcome the change of scenery after requesting a trade this offseason."
Trading Meyers is the right thing to do, but it would signal a rebuild for a Raiders' front office that has been reluctant to admit it. Not having Meyers would also impact Las Vegas on the field in a way that they are not equipped to rebound from.
Shortly before the Raiders' Week 9 loss to the Jaguars, Raiders Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly explained what it was like calling plays without Meyers in Week 7. Bowers' return undoubtedly does wonders for Kelly and the Raiders' offense, but not having Meyers hurts, too.
“I think anytime you don't have Jakobi [Meyers], anytime you don't have Brock [Bowers], anytime you don't have Kolton [Miller] - three of your top players - that has to impact you. But everybody in the NFL deals with the same thing. I don't think there's anybody right now that's playing with the same starting lineup that they started the season with, you know, so that's just part of the deal,” Kelly said.
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Silver and Black when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on Week 9 and the loss.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take on all things Raiders, Meyers, and more.