Raiders QB Geno Smith Gives Honest Thoughts on Jakobi Meyers Trade
LAS VEGAS, Nev.--Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith threw for four touchdowns, and nearly 300 yards in a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Las Vegas will now hit the road to face the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football. Las Vegas needs Smith to continue playing well.
Life will be different for Smith, as the Raiders recently traded wide receiver Jakobi Meyers shortly before the trade deadline.
Q: Against a pass rush like Denver has, how important is a quick release and getting rid of that ball?
Geno Smith: “That's important. It's important every week. I mean, there's a great pass rush on every single defense in the NFL. And protecting our guys up front with getting the ball out, not holding it too long, is very important. And it's important that our guys are running their routes and getting to the spots. The protection is critical up front, and then obviously me being accurate with the ball, getting it out on time and on rhythm allowing us to succeed and be at our best self.”
Q: What could you say about your time spent with Jakobi Meyers, and what are your thoughts on the trade as well?
Smith: “Yeah, Jakobi [Meyers], hardworking guy, extremely hard working. Very talented player. A guy who knows the game in and out, man, like he understands the game. And he was a valuable asset for us on the offense. I wish him the best in the future. Man, I hope he gets everything that he deserves. And just as a friend, want him to be happy. More than anything, just want him to be happy. So, wish him the best. And we got to move forward.”
Q: You guys were in 12 personnel 58% of the time on Sunday. How much of a game changer is that for your offense to be able to utilize both Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer that often now that they are both healthy?
Smith: “I mean, you have got to use your great players, man. You have got to use your good players. And Brock [Bowers] and Mike [Mayer] are two of our good players and two of the guys that we rely on in this offense. And if we're in 12 personnel, 11 personnel, no matter who's out there, guys got to make plays. But having those two guys on the field, you can see the results. They both are extremely talented players. They play extremely hard and they're big targets, man. They find ways to get open, and you can see what they do with the ball in their hands.”
Q: Do you see Jack Bech as having any similarities to Jakobi Meyers in their game at all? And what do you think this will open up for him now opportunity wise?
Smith: “Yeah, I think Jack [Bech] is his own player. I think he's a young guy who's still developing into who he's going to be in the NFL. And again, Jakobi [Meyers] is special in his own right, but I think Jack is a completely different player. I think you know what he brings to the table, his own skill set, his own set of intangibles and things that he can help this offense. He's extremely strong at the top of routes. He does a great job at attacking the ball. And you can see it when he does get the ball in his hands, and he tries to make something happen. And the opportunities haven't really been there for him to showcase what he can do, but that may change here in the future.”
