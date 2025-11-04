Raider Nation Reacts to Jakobi Meyers Trade
It finally happened. The Las Vegas Raiders finally traded away their top wide receiver, Jakobi Meyers. Meyers was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars, who they just played this past weekend. The trade came this morning just ahead of the NFL trade deadline. As the Jaguars received Meyers, the Silver and Black received a 2026 fourth-round and sixth-round pick in the NFL Draft.
The long saga of Meyers looking for a trade is finally over, and the Raiders made a deal. This was something Meyers was looking for since before the season started. Meyers requested a trade before the season started, after the Raiders did not want to extend him. Meyers still went out and did it the right way. Meyers still showed up to practice and played in games this season. He did not hold out or look to hurt the team by not being out on the field. He was a pro all the way.
Raider Nation Reacts to Jakobi Meyers Trade
"We have agreed to terms with the Las Vegas Raiders to trade fourth and sixth-round selections in the 2026 draft in exchange for WR JakobiMeyers, pending a physical."
ESPN sources: Raiders are trading WR JakobiMeyers to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for fourth- and sixth-round picks.
Multiple teams including the Steelers and Jaguars had shown interest in Meyers, who is scheduled to become a free agent after his contract expires this season.
Welcome to Duval Jakobi Meyers!!
Found out Jakobi Meyers was in town and had to call in reinforcements
I think the Raiders did well to get themselves a 4th & 6th for JakobiMeyers. If he returns to form it’s well worth it for the Jags who’ve suddenly become barren at pass catcher. TBD if he can/ will return to form. Obv was unhappy in LV (rightfully so.)
Raiders traded JakobiMeyers to the Jaguars for a 4th and 6th per
Makes sense — he was on an expiring deal and Jack Bech, their 2nd-round pick, was drafted to replace him. Bech should get more slot reps now. A Day 2 pick would’ve been nice, but this feels fair.
Will the Raiders 2nd Round Rookie WR Jack Bech be thrust into a starting role after Jakobi Meyers departure from Las Vegas? Similar archetype as Meyers and a WR room that is desperately looking for a consistent playmaker. Could be his time to step up.
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Silver and Black when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and talk about this trade.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss Meyers trade.