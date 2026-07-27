Jon Gruden Names Perfect Raiders Mentor for Fernando Mendoza

The Las Vegas Raiders had arguably the most successful offseason of any team in the National Football League heading into 2026.

Las Vegas has compiled a 7-27 record over the last few seasons, and wholesale changes were made this offseason to completely turn the franchise around.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

An elite young offensive mind in Klint Kubiak was hired as head coach, and then former Heisman Trophy winner and national champion Fernando Mendoza was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

However, one of the Raiders' more underrated signings was inking veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins. Former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden didn't hesitate to give Cousins his flowers.

Jon Gruden watches practice during training camp at Meijer Performance Center in Allen Park on Monday, July 28, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jon Gruden Knows Kirk Cousins Is Perfect Mentor for Fernando Mendoza

Cousins will be the Raiders' Week 1 starter, and it's assuredly possible he remains the club's starting quarterback for the entire 2026 season.

Cousins' success over his 14-year NFL career sometimes goes unnoticed, and he was an elite addition for the Raiders for a multitude of reasons.

Gruden made sure to give the new Raiders QB his flowers before training camp begins in just a couple of days.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarteback Kirk Cousins (8) during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"You either get better or worse in this business, I think the Raiders got clearly better," Gruden said. "They get Kirk Cousins, and everybody's like 'Cousins, he's been around in Washington. He's been around in Minnesota, Atlanta, he's been around.' Yeah, he's a hell of a player. The perfect mentor for Fernando Mendoza."

"Three years of experience in the Kubiak system, great years in the Kubiak system. And when you look at Cousins, you're getting a leader, you're getting a guy that the coach trusts, he knows he can win with Cousins, and he's comfortable with Cousins, got a lot of confidence in him."

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kirk Cousins Still Has Juice Left

If the 2026 season draws to a close and Cousins is still the Raiders' starting quarterback, it probably means that Las Vegas is having a highly successful year and could potentially be in the playoff conversation.

The Raiders want to take their time with their new gem, Mendoza, and let him develop properly before handing him the keys to this offense. For the time being, Cousins is a fantastic option at the quarterback position.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) throws the ball during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas has a really great problem on its hands in terms of the starting QB debate. On the one hand, it has a trusted veteran who has proven time and time again that he can lead an offense. On the other hand, there's one of the best quarterback prospects of the last few years waiting to come in.