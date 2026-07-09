Mendoza's Tyler Linderbaum Comments Will Fire Up Raiders Fans

Former Heisman Trophy winner and National Champion quarterback Fernando Mendoza is the future of the Las Vegas Raiders. That much is clear.

Mendoza was widely regarded as one of the best quarterback prospects of the last several years, and he now enters his NFL career as the hopeful key piece to turning a franchise around that has been more than mediocre over the last few years.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, it didn't stop there for the Raiders, as they put together arguably the most successful offseason of any team in the NFL. What was likely the biggest signing of the entire offseason for Las Vegas was bringing in center Tyler Linderbaum on a three-year, $81 million contract, making him the highest-paid interior offensive lineman in league history.

The former Baltimore Raven will be tasked with protecting Mendoza for many years to come. Raiders fans will love the rookie's recent comments on his relationship with his new center.

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fernando Mendoza Has Already Grown Close to Tyler Linderbaum

On a recent episode of The Rush Podcast with Maxx Crosby, Mendoza talked about his early relationship with his new center. Raiders fans will love his comments.

"He's the man. I mean, there's no other way to put it," Mendoza said. "I love him. He's the man. We both were living at the hotel for the OTAs because he was, you know, still moving into his house. And we got to spend a lot of time together. We went out to eat a couple of times."

Mendoza later spoke on how important he knows the relationship between the center and the quarterback is.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"That correlation between the center and quarterback is so important because getting on the same page, and especially have a veteran center like him, who knows when the blitz is coming, who knows all this veteran intellect that he understands, that he could then relay to me is so important."

"So, I'm always just trying to pick his brain. 'Hey, what are you seeing here?' 'Hey, how can we call this production call?' And even though in the moment, I might not be calling it, it's really important for me to understand the 'why' behind it."

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) stretches during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mendoza and Linderbaum Will Have Plenty of Opportunities To Grow Relationship

It's probably safe to say Mendoza and Linderbaum will be spending a good amount of time together for the foreseeable future, with both stars tied to the franchise for at least the next several years.

Now, there is no guarantee that Mendoza sees the field at all throughout his entire rookie year, as general manager John Spytek and new head coach Klint Kubiak have been adamant on giving Mendoza ample time to adjust to the NFL game before he is thrown into the fire.

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Linderbaum and Mendoza were the two most pivotal signings for the Raiders of the entire offseason. Together, the pair are expected to lead a new wave of Raiders football that will establish a new identity and culture far from what the organization has represented over the last few years.