Fernando Mendoza Spots Similarities Between Raiders' Kubiak and Cignetti

The Las Vegas Raiders are entering a new chapter in their franchise's history, with Klint Kubiak as head coach and Fernando Mendoza being selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Last week, the rookie quarterback appeared on "The Rush" podcast hosted by Maxx Crosby and highlighted Kubiak's coaching style , comparing him to Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti.

Mendoza's Thoughts

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“You see the same similarities with [Head] Coach [Klint] Kubiak pushing and really making sure you’re doing everything, rather than giving you a pat on the back and finding something to improve, because I have a lot to improve on," Mendoza said.

"I think the example of, you know, in practice you'll have a good play," Mendoza continued. "For example, you make a big completion, and you're looking forward to seeing it on film, and then both of those guys would be like, 'Come on, really? You took an extra hitch,' or 'Come on, instead of five yards you were at four and a half.'"

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"And you're like, 'What? I literally took the perfect footwork, perfect read, perfect throw, awesome explosive play.' And you're like, 'Bro, you got to give me a break, what's this guy talking about?'"

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) throws the ball during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Then you see, especially with Cignetti, having spent a whole season with him, like when he's riding me on all these things in fall camp, I'm like, 'You've got to be kidding me,' and then the season you see it show up. And it's like OK, that pass was completed by this much because I was at the right depth or because I didn't take the extra hitch."

Overall Takeaways

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pairing Mendoza with Kubiak is a match made in heaven, and quite frankly, hiring an offensive-minded coach as head coach is the perfect situation for a rookie quarterback to inherit . Additionally, this coaching style is a breath of fresh air for the Raiders.

Last season, Las Vegas lacked accountability, which extended to on-field production, as the offensive line allowed the most sacks in the league, Geno Smith struggled mightily after signing an extension, and it was one of the most penalized teams in the NFL. Mendoza's development is paramount, and Kubiak's approach may come off as overwhelming, but that is required to produce excellence.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) takes the snap during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With stability at the head coach position, the Raiders should escape irrelevancy in the near future. While Las Vegas is in the midst of a rebuild and is universally viewed as one of the worst teams in the league, it could be one of the surprise teams in 2026.

Nevertheless, Kubiak's hire has reenergized a dormant franchise. In terms of Mendoza, the rookie quarterback is one of the most refined prospects to come out of the draft in recent memory, but he needs to learn the offense and how to operate from under center. Kubiak has been pushing all the right buttons, and it could show once Mendoza takes the field as the starting quarterback, which could take some time to see.