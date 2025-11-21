The Key Disadvantage Raiders Face vs. Browns
The Las Vegas Raiders had their collective pants pulled down by the Dallas Cowboys for all of the world to see in Week 11's Monday Night Football showcase. Any iota of optimism that this team still had following their abysmal 2-7 start to the season was completely stomped out by America's Team.
Jerry Jones has to be feeling encouraged with the Cowboys' first defensive performance since acquiring Quinnen Williams and Logan Wilson. Whether that was a product of their new additions or an indictment of the Raiders' abysmal offense remains to be seen, although the rest of the campaign has strongly pointed to the latter.
Against Dallas, Las Vegas finished with just 236 yards of total offense, including a pitiful 3-of-12 mark on third downs, en route to a 33-16 blowout loss. Not only was the end result extremely mortifying, but the process was highly concerning, too. Now, the Raiders have some pressing questions to answer about their offense moving forward.
Raiders headed for a nightmare matchup
The Las Vegas Raiders' offense has struggled heavily all season, outside of their win against the New England Patriots in the opener — which only looks more shocking with each passing week — and their narrow 30-29 overtime loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. They've had two straight horrendous stinkers versus the Denver Broncos and the Dallas Cowboys.
Now, the Raiders are going into perhaps the toughest matchup yet on that side of the ball, taking on Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns. Garrett is off to a tremendous year, building a practically undeniable Defensive Player of the Year bid with a league-leading 15 sacks in 10 games. He has a golden opportunity to add to that total against arguably the worst offensive line in the league in Sin City.
The Raiders are favored over the lowly Browns, who are starting rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders for the first full game in Week 12, but FanDuel isn't expecting much from their offense. Geno Smith's line is at just 201.5 passing yards, while Brock Bowers is listed at 59.5 yards receiving, and Tre Tucker at just 34.5. Ashton Jeanty — who finished with just six carries against the Cowboys — is set at 57.5 rushing yards.
On the other side of the ball, Las Vegas has had some encouraging showings from its defense. Dallas was able to dice them up with ease, though. They'll be looking to bounce back and make life difficult on Sanders in his first real start. FanDuel has the rookie's line at just 158.5 passing yards.
