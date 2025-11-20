What the Raiders Must Fix to Show Life in Week 12
Just when everyone thought they had hit rock bottom, the Las Vegas Raiders somehow found a way to dig themselves into an even deeper hole. This team had presented itself as dark-horse playoff contenders in the offseason, led by aggressive win-now moves such as trading for Geno Smith, drafting running back Ashton Jeanty with the sixth-overall pick, and hiring Head Coach Pete Carroll and Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly.
Those moves proved fruitless, and any optimism that they could at least be a spunky offense capable of putting on a show in any given game quickly went out the window as Smith climbed the turnovers leaderboard in the early campaign. They had a bit of bounce-back after their Week 8 bye, narrowly falling to the Jacksonville Jaguars after the break in overtime.
That led some to believe that the Raiders had used their bye to correct their most glaring issues, establish a new identity, and turn a corner. That sentiment held steady as Las Vegas went down the wire with the Denver Broncos, falling just short, 10-7, due to a last-second missed field goal from Daniel Carlson. However, their next game would expose the ugly truth about this team.
Raiders are absolutely lost
In Week 11, the Dallas Cowboys blew the doors off against the Las Vegas Raiders, handing them a 33-16 beatdown. Not only did they lose, but the Raiders had a truly ludicrous showing that raised some serious concerns over whether this team can even be competitive anymore down the stretch.
Despite holding an early 6-3 lead over Dallas, Head Coach Pete Carroll and the rest of Las Vegas' staff elected to give Ashton Jeanty just three carries in the first half. He finished with just six total rushing attempts for a paltry seven yards, despite one of them being an 11-yard gain. As the Cowboys stretched their lead, the Raiders had to entrust more and more responsibility on Geno Smith. It didn't pan out well for them.
Now, they have some pressing questions to answer the rest of the year. Will they lean on Jeanty and their youth movement, or continue to try to save face with the Smith-Carroll tandem to the detriment of this organization? They'll get a stiff test to try to find a resolution, as they take on the Cleveland Browns at home in Week 12.
For whatever reason, the Raiders are actually favored in this game by 2.5 points, listed at -210 on the moneyline by FanDuel. Las Vegas will find some tough sledding trying to figure out its offensive identity against Myles Garrett and a staunch Browns defense, with the over/under set at just 36.5 points.
