Key Players on Roster Bubble for Raiders: Who's In, Who's Out

After several seasons filled with questionable coaching staff and roster moves that often failed and failed quickly, the Las Vegas Raiders are in the beginning stages of what will be a years-long roster rebuild. John Spytek's second offseason as the team's general manager has been productive.

Yet training camp is when the bulk of their preparation for the upcoming season occurs. In addition to its coaching staff, Las Vegas entered the offseason with multiple pressing needs on both sides of the ball. The most pressing of those needs were swiftly addressed earlier this offseason.

Nov 24, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; A Las Vegas Raiders flag near Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Spytek and the front office engineered just the type of offseason needed following yet another lost season in which Las Vegas was undoubtedly one of the worst teams in the National Football League. They expect things to be vastly different moving forward following their offseason additions.

The hiring of Klint Kubiak as the team's head coach was the first of many significant moves Las Vegas made this offseason. He filled out his coaching staff with additional coaches and coordinators he trusts to help shorten the learning curve for the newly assembled Raiders and for Kubiak himself.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I just think the organization has surrounded myself with so much talent, with our scouts. I can't say enough great things about Matt Capurro and Mike McCoy, guys that I work with every day," Kubiak said.

"It's been a process that's been solely focused on making the football team better and have the best practices we can have. I'm allowed to focus on football because our infrastructure is so good around me. So, I'm really fortunate for that.”

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Las Vegas has tasked Kubiak with taking a roster that Spytek will continue to improve over the next few seasons and getting the most out of it. Kubiak has already been given the best roster the Raiders have had in at least the past three seasons, if not longer.

It may be Kubiak's first season with the Raiders and his first season as a head coach. However, Kubiak has experience in similar situations from his previous stops around the league. He recently noted how those previous experiences have helped prepare him for the upcoming season.

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Being a part of many year ones, you learn from your mistakes, you learn what works, how to best bring the players along, how not to load them up too much, and kind of give them things in the install piecemeal, and then there's days where you go out there and just stress the heck out of them mentally and see what they can retain,” Kubiak said earlier this offseason.

“But I think it kind of goes back to the people that you're around, and I've been lucky in those two spots to be around some other coaches, some familiarity where you don't have to spend that much time with the offensive line, with the quarterbacks, with guys like Rick [Dennison] and Andrew [Janocko]. So, really blessed to have them on our staff, and allows me to go and spend time with other parts of the team."

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Las Vegas Raiders helmet during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although the Raiders' offseason additions warrant optimism, an improving roster also means making tough decisions on the back end. Las Vegas will have more challenging roster decisions this offseason as they look to trim down their roster, than in recent seasons.

Below are a few players who may or may not be on the bubble and whether they make the roster.

WR Malik Benson

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running backs coach Omar Young (right) talks with receiver Malik Benson (19) during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders plan to take a "by-committee" approach to their wide receiver group under Kubiak. Although Benson would have to work extremely hard to work his way up the depth chart, the team's approach to the position group gives him a shot.

More importantly, the Raiders could use Benson as a weapon on kickoff or punt returns this upcoming season. His speed and potential to help the Raiders start off with good field position are enough reasons to keep the rookie wide receiver on the roster.

Verdict: In

DL Brandon Cleveland

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; NC State defensive lineman Brandon Cleveland (DL06) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders drafted Cleveland in the seventh round of the draft. The defensive lineman has potential, but is undoubtedly a project that Las Vegas will need to take its time with. Cleveland also plays at the position group where the Raiders are deepest. It seems unlikely that he will make the 53-man roster.

Verdict: Out

RB Chis Collier

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Chris Collier (35) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Collier's chances of making the roster will likely hinge on what happens with Benson, as he is unlikely to have much of an impact at running back moving forward. The Raiders spent a fourth-round pick on a running back one season after using the No. 6 overall pick on running back Ashton Jeanty.

This does not bode well for the other running backs on the roster, mainly Collier. Las Vegas will use Mike Washington. Laube can help on special teams. If Benson makes an impact on the Raiders' return team, all of these things could leave Collier as the odd man out.

Verdict: Out

DE Cian Slone

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) runs through a drill during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders have a young defensive end in Slone who showed potential in college. He is raw, but he showed flashes of a young Maxx Crosby, who was not always the dominant force he is now. Slone is by no means on Crosby's level, but Crosby may not always be in town.

Slone gives Las Vegas a player they can begin grooming for the future, as their group of defensive ends must prepare for the unexpected. Sloane would be a solid developmental player for the Raiders.

Verdict: In

OL Atonio Mafi

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Atonio Mafi (56) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders added veteran offensive guard Spencer Burford earlier this offseason, one season after drafting Caleb Rogers. Both of these moves improved the Raiders' depth at offensive guard, but also pushed players like Atonio Mafi further down the depth chart.

As much as Las Vegas wants to improve its top of the roster, it must also address its subpar aspects. This could lead to the likes of Mafi and others not making the cut after having made it on recent Raiders rosters.

Verdict: Out