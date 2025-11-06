Raiders Getting a Key Return For TNF
The Las Vegas Raiders are getting an important piece back on their defensive side of the ball right before they take the field against their long-time AFC West rival, Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football.
The Silver and Black are getting back veteran safety Lonnie Johnson. It is a move that the team and Johnson has been waiting for a while now and one that will be great for this Raiders defensive that needs it.
Per Raiders:
The Las Vegas Raiders have activated S Lonnie Johnson Jr. from the Reserve list, the team announced Thursday.
Johnson has been on injured reserve since suffering a broken fibula during practice in August. He signed with the Raiders this past offseason and has appeared in 83 career games with 20 starts over his six NFL seasons.
• Has played in 83 career games with 20 starts over his six seasons in the NFL with the Houston Texans (2019-21), Tennessee Titans (2022), New Orleans Saints (2023) and Carolina Panthers (2024).• Began his career at cornerback before transitioning to safety in his second season. Owns 173 tackles (125 solo), four interceptions, 15 passes defensed, three quarterback hits, one tackle for loss and one fumble recovery in his career.
Johnson will be making his long awaited debut with the Silver and Black. Before he went down with his injury, he was expected to be competing for a starting job for the Raiders defense. Head coach Pete Carroll and defensive coordinator like the addition of Johnson when they signed him in the offseason. He was one pick up that was huge for this team as they were looking to add veteran leadership and depth to the defense. Johnson brings both of those things to the this team.
It is going to be interesting to see what role Johnson plays tonight against the Broncos. One thing that we know is the Raiders are glad he is back on the field because he brings a lot of engery and his a good player at his position. He has a lot of value and especially for a team that is struggling like the Raiders are, Johnson could be that piece that brings them some sort of spark.
