Keys for Raiders To Take Down Rams in Week 7

The Las Vegas Raiders face one of the roughest three-week stretches in the NFL next season. They will face plenty of playoff teams next season, but from weeks 5 to 7, they're outgunned in every single game.

They start with a road game against the New England Patriots , a team they managed to beat last year with a much weaker supporting cast. They're greeted at home with a matchup against the Buffalo Bills in a game where they'll be a big underdog. They at least get to stay home in week 7, but against the Los Angeles Rams, that's a tough game to come out victorious in.

One of the Hardest Games

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) walks on field before the 2026 NFC Championship Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The Rams have one of the most talented rosters in the NFL. They can stand toe to toe with any team next season, much less a Raiders team coming off a three-win season. However, this isn't the same Raiders team they fielded last season. There's a blueprint to a Raiders victory, and Klint Kubiak is the key to unlocking that blueprint.

Kubiak has plenty of experience with the Rams as he faced them three times last year, but this will be the first time he's expected to be equal to Sean McVay. The Seattle Seahawks won two of the three matchups they played in 2025, and while their defense played a significant role, it was their offense that put the nail in the coffin.

Bombs Away

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) looks on before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Credit to Sam Darnold for getting better in every matchup against the Rams last season, but I also think a part of that's due to Kubiak's improved signal-calling. The 2026 Raiders aren't going to have the talent to keep up with the Rams, but they do have the personnel to imitate what worked so well with the Seahawks offense last year.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba couldn't be contained by the Rams secondary in 2025. The Rams bolstered their defensive back room this offseason, but I still don't think they have anyone capable of shutting down Brock Bowers.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) reacts after catching a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

On top of creating mismatches in the red zone, Bowers' breakaway speed and ball-tracking skills make him suitable for the deep shots Darnold used to throw to Smith-Njigba. The Rams' improved secondary means the rest of their receivers will likely have quiet games, which puts even more pressure on Bowers to perform.

If Bowers isn't available or not given sufficient targets, I don't see how the Raiders can be competitive in this matchup.