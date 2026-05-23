Klint Kubiak Praises Mendoza at Raiders’ OTAs

The Las Vegas Raiders' future looks promising, with No. 1 overall pick, Fernando Mendoza, showing promise as a franchise quarterback early on in the team's offseason programs.

Earlier this week, head coach Klint Kubiak spoke glowingly of the rookie quarterback’s approach and attention to detail, which have been increasingly apparent as the offseason has progressed.

Kubiak's Thoughts

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak looks on during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

"[He has] not disappointed," Kubiak said after Wednesday's practice. "He's working his tail off. It's very important to him that he asks a lot of great questions when he gets on the field. He's no B.S.; he's all ball."

"Anything that you put in front of him, he's going to attack it," Kubiak continued. "Anything new, he spends extra time on. You can tell he fixes things from one day to the next."

Mendoza's Preparation Will be Monumental in Development

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) stretches during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-5, 224-pound quarterback is not going to blow defenses away with his athleticism and arm talent, but Mendoza's ability to dissect coverages and throw with anticipation will be transparent from the get-go.

In comparison to other incoming rookie quarterbacks in recent years, Mendoza is ahead of the curve in those aspects, which is why sitting on the bench could amplify those strengths even more when he eventually takes over as the starter.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Learning from Kirk Cousins from the sidelines will expedite Mendoza's pre-snap recognition at the next level. As much success as the Heisman-winning quarterback had last season at Indiana, NFL defenses are much more complicated to diagnose and break down.

Being given ample time to soak up information from the bench and on film in live time will give Mendoza something to go back to when he takes the field for the first time, whether that be this upcoming season or in 2027.

Ideal Time to Start Mendoza

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs through a drill during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Mendoza's debut is contingent on several factors, including Cousins’ performance and production. If the 37-year-old quarterback's play is deteriorating and is derailing the operation of the offense, we could see the Raiders' first-overall pick on the field sooner than expected. Additionally, Las Vegas' schedule is another factor to consider in this exercise.

When assessing the Raiders' 2026 slate, there are two things that jump out. One, Las Vegas may have the most difficult eight-week stretch of the season of any team in the league. Secondly, a late bye - Week 13 - does not bode well for Mendoza's favor of starting anytime soon . Most of the time, coaches will either pick an easier matchup to deploy their rookie quarterback or wait until after the bye week to provide additional preparation for a first-time starter.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) speaks during a news conference at the team’s Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

With that being said, based on the circumstances , I expect Mendoza's debut to occur in Week 16 against the Tennessee Titans at Allegiant Stadium on Dec. 27.