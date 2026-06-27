Raiders’ Kirk Cousins Weighs In on Turf Debate

The debate that always heats up during the offseason and in the summer is whether the NFL should move to all-natural grass fields. NFL players have said in the past that they would like to play on natural grass rather than the turf in some stadiums across the league.

They see it as a safety issue and believe that injuries will go down if all stadiums have natural grass. It has been a topic for the league for a long time. Now, it is even more at the front because of the FIFA World Cup that is currently taking place in the United States.

The NFL logo is seen on Jan. 31, 2023, on the field for Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. News Super Bowl Lvii Preparations | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

That tournament requires that host stadiums provide natural grass to be played on. And that is exactly what the NFL stadiums that have turf did.

That caught the attention of a lot of players around the NFL, as some are attending the games in the World Cup. They are seeing it and wondering why they cannot get the NFL to do this for themselves.

NFL Needs to Move to All Grass Playing Fields

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; The Las Vegas Raiders shield logo at midfield at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Not all injuries happen on turf, but who's to say that those are also because of the wear and tear that happens when you play on a turf field? To many, it is easier on the body, and it makes the game of football better.

It will remain a topic for a long time, and I could see the NFL requiring stadiums to have natural grass on their fields. That will be something interesting if it does that place. But if FIFA can do it, so can the NFL. That is what the players want and if it could be something that makes players play longer.

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins spoke about grass or turf recently, and he has some interesting things to say about it.

Kirk Cousins on Grass Fields and Turf Fields

"I notice that you could not beat natural grass fields. It felt so much better than the nicest field turf you can get. Going into the NFL I preferred grass. Not all grass fields are created equal. You go to Wembley Stadium in London, that had a different feel of natural grass than Lambeau Field".

"I always side with well-kept grass; you cannot beat that. That is assuming it is going to be kept to the standard that you are expecting. Field turf is the simple answer in so many ways for so many people."