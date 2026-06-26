What Justifies a Successful 2026 Season for Raiders

Going into this new season for the Las Vegas Raiders, the expectations are going to be fair. They are not going to go out there and say they are going to do this and that, like we have seen in the past. Before, with previous regimes, they would say this and that, and not even know what they had in terms of their coaching staff and roster. Making statements of winning this many games or playing in the playoffs. That has never worked out well for the Raiders organization.

With new head coach Klint Kubiak, all that talk was not there. When Kubiak was brought in, he did not say what he expected from this team going into his first season as an NFL head coach. Instead, he wants to prove himself each day and show the whole organization that they made the right hire in bringing him in. Kubiak needs to prove it across the NFL, and he even said that in this league, you have to win to earn respect.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders Have Real Expectations

When you look at this team right now, going into next season, they are better on paper than last season. But that is all. They will need a strong training camp to create that chemistry and momentum going into the season. Many things are still unknown with this team, but we will have a better idea when they get back together later this summer and get ready to get after it. The players know what it is all about, and so do the coaches.

That does not mean they have to come out and say what they are going to do and set these huge expectations, which, at many times, are not realistic for certain teams. They are going to keep things in the building and just go out there and work hard. A lot of players are playing for starting expectations when training camp kicks off.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan (left), owner Mark Davis (center) and general manager John Spytek during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Things Raiders Need To Show Next Season

The Raiders need to show that they are going in the right direction next season. The offense needs to be better. The defense needs to show they are ready to take the next step. And the special teams have to be better than what they showed last season. You want to see the development of the young players and win the games you should. At the end, you want to be saying, "This is a team that the rest of the league needs to be on the lookout for."