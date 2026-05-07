3 Players Raiders Can't Afford To Lose to Injury in 2026
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The Las Vegas Raiders are in the middle of a rebuild, and despite all the work they've done this offseason, there's no guarantee it will translate to immediate success. I think they've made all the right decisions with their hirings and signings, but an injury could derail it all.
The Raiders aren't a stranger to a season going off the rails due to injury. Just last season, they had star players like Maxx Crosby, Brock Bowers, and Kolton Miller miss significant time in the regular season. Which potential injuries could ruin their 2026 season?
Potentially Disastrous Injuries
Jermod McCoy
I want to kick off this list by talking about Jermod McCoy, the absolute steal of a defensive prospect the Raiders drafted in the fourth round. The only reason a prospect that talented was available so late was an ACL injury that sidelined him for the entire 2025 season.
Everything looks great so far, but they haven't practiced with pads, and he's yet to experience the rigor of an NFL regular season. He's a rookie, so the impact of this injury could be greater, but it's about the Raiders taking a gamble on his health and losing, which would hurt more.
Ashton Jeanty
Ashton Jeanty was supposed to be a bright spot in an otherwise mundane offense, and while he had his moments, he never took that leap to become a serious contender for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. Why a Jeanty potential injury is disastrous is that it leaves the Raiders organization in a precarious position.
He had a disappointing rookie season. If his sophomore season is riddled with injuries or he misses a big chunk of time, they head into the third year of his contract not knowing the caliber of player they drafted so highly. The Raiders' future looks so bright in part because of Jeanty. Not knowing where he fits in their future would be a big blow to them.
Fernando Mendoza
A potential injury to Fernando Mendoza would be the most disastrous, not because they need him to start right away, but because it would alter his development. He needs as much time on the bench as they can afford, as this will be the only time for the foreseeable future that it's acceptable for him to be benched.
They have Kirk Cousins to be their starter to kick off the season, so an injury to Mendoza doesn't mean they have to scramble to get a replacement. However, it would be incredibly disastrous for their future
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Fernando Alfaro-Donis found his passion for sports playing high school football, which led him to pursue journalism as an English major at UCLA. He also covers the UCLA Bruins and the Los Angeles Rams as an On SI team reporter.