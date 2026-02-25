One Bold Way the Raiders Can Boost Their Passing Game

The Las Vegas Raiders offense wasn't doing them any favors last season. The most points they were able to muster were 29, and that came in an overtime loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Their defense has more starpower than their offense, but it didn't matter in 2025 because of the poor field positioning they were consistently put in.

It was either a league-leading interception from Geno Smith that made it hard to stop offenses from scoring quickly, or their inability to pick up any yardage in their drives, which resulted in their defense being hurried onto the field. Klint Kubiak looks to improve their offense significantly as their new head coach. What is a big splash he can make in his first season with the team to improve their offense tremendously?

A Trade on the Table

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni said he “can't guarantee” that A.J. Brown will be back with the Eagles this season.



The Raiders are more likely than not going to draft Fernando Mendoza with the first overall pick. They have their franchise running back and tight end at their disposal, but they're missing a true star in their wide receiver room. Instead of waiting for one of their younger guys to develop or drafting one to grow alongside Mendoza, they can get him a star by being aggressive this offseason.

The likelihood of AJ Brown being traded for the second time in his career isn't zero, and the Raiders are one of the best fits for him. They aren't in a position to be competitive, but his contract runs until 2030. That's plenty of time to build up their roster and make a competent team while he's still under the contract the Philadelphia Eagles gave him.

Nick Sirianni admitted that there is mutual interest between both parties for him to be back on the team next season, but 2025 was a rough year for this pairing. His production has only gone down since he first joined the Eagles. There were plenty of points last season that caused a rift between Brown and their organization, and I believe that it's very likely they look to get rid of him soon.

The Raiders wouldn't be a preferred destination for a Super Bowl-winning wide receiver, but he would get all the receptions he could ask for. There'd be no competition for targets in their wide receiver room, and he could easily become Mendoza's top target as he adjusts to the NFL. It's a move the Raiders should consider as they work on improving their offense next season.

