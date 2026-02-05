Potential Suitors for Maxx Crosby This Offseason

The Las Vegas Raiders have enjoyed the production of their star defensive end, Maxx Crosby, ever since he was drafted in 2019. He's one of the oldest tenured Raiders on their roster, having been on the team since before they made the move to Las Vegas. Crosby has had to endure losing season after losing season, and he's one of the biggest competitors in the NFL.

His trash talk is infamous, and he has the athleticism and motor to back it up. The way last season ended left a bad taste in his mouth, with Pete Carroll deciding to put him on the IR for them to secure the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft . Has their relationship deteriorated to the point where the Raiders will be looking to trade him this offseason?

Trade Rumors

Maxx Crosby's time with the Raiders is most likely DONE, per @JayGlazer 👀



What kind of haul would the five-time Pro Bowler get in the trade market? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/FK1EkdKXRd — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 4, 2026

Crosby's name has always been a part of trade rumors due to the Raiders' lack of success and his impact on the defensive line, so this isn't anything new for Raider Nation.

However, it feels like this time around the trade rumors have more gravity to them, especially with how he stormed out of the training facility after finding out he was getting sidelined for the final two games of the season.

The Raiders will be bringing in a rookie quarterback and a first-year head coach in Klint Kubiak to set them up for the future, but is Crosby okay with waiting around for another rebuild? I believe this is the closest Crosby has ever been to being moved, and I can see why the Raiders would want to trade him away.

They're nowhere near being competitive, and it benefits them to stock up on draft picks in order to make their future even brighter. What would be some ideal landing spots for Crosby and the Raiders?

The Rich Getting Richer

🚨REPORT: Per @DMRussini, Raiders DE Maxx Crosby would like to play for Patriots HC Mike Vrabel. pic.twitter.com/NTot7DcHsu — Gatsby (@ZachGatsby) February 4, 2026

This is just a report that doesn't mean the New England Patriots are interested in Crosby, but there are a lot of reasons why they should be. Their defense's rise this season explains why they're representing the AFC in the Super Bowl, and adding Crosby to a defensive line that's already stacked with talent would set them up to become a dynasty.

Whether they win or lose the Super Bowl may affect how desperate they are to make a big splash, but they own their first-round picks all the way up to 2028. For the Raiders to consider this, they'd have to give up at least two of those first-round picks, and they should be pushing for all three.

There are pros and cons for both sides of this potential trade, but the Raiders should be interested in this trade because of the Patriots' easy schedule this season. The Raiders beat the Patriots at home to start the season, and this team is relying heavily on some of its players punching above their weight class. Their roster isn't anything particularly incredible, and it's not hard to see how this team can regress in the future.

Owning those picks can be valuable, especially with them having two consecutive seasons where they only four games before making the big game. It's a gamble to be sure, because Crosby could be that missing piece for them to become a full-fledged dynasty, but it also may be a way to capitalize on a team desperate to make a move.

Helping Out a Divisional Rival

This is a trade that would set the NFL world on fire because of all of the underlying storylines embedded into it, but the Kansas City Chiefs are a team that should be interested in Crosby if he becomes available.

I don't know if the Raiders' front office dares to trade Crosby to a heated divisional rival, but it would be beneficial for both sides. The Chiefs have a massive need at defensive line, with Chris Jones declining and them failing to acquire an heir to his dominance.

As well, the Chiefs own the ninth overall pick in this draft, which would mean the Raiders would have two top ten picks to address their roster's needs. It's a similar situation with the Patriots, where they're banking on the Chiefs regressing, but with Patrick Mahomes coming back from his ACL injury, it's possible he's never the same player again.

