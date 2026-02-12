Kubiak, Raiders Interview First OC Candidate

The Las Vegas Raiders have things rolling now that they have a new head coach, Klint Kubiak, taking things over. Kubiak and the Raiders have a late start to filling the rest of their coaching staff because Kubiak is coming off winning a Super Bowl, but Kubiak is getting straight to work on filling his coaching staff with the best coaches possible.

A lot of people around the NFL expect Kubiak to go after some coaches from the Seahawks' coaching staff from this past season.

Kubiak has already started reaching for those Seattle coaches today. Kubiak is looking to fill in the most important roles of his coaching staff first, with the offensive and defensive coordinator positions.

The Raiders are interviewing Seahawks WRs coach Frisman Jackson for their offensive coordinator job, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 12, 2026

Hired by Seattle on February 22, 2024, Frisman Jackson joins the Seahawks following two years (2022-23) as the Pittsburgh Steelers' wide receivers coach.

"Whether it's a rebuild, whether you're on a returning roster with Super Bowl aspirations, to me, the work doesn't change, preparation doesn't change," said Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak. "Every team next year is going to start off undefeated at 0-0, so to me it doesn't change much. Obviously, it's what you identify your team needs in the offseason, player acquisition-wise, and then once April 15 starts, we're all on the same plane."

"We're trying to put together a great staff of teachers. We got to get some really good teachers and coaches here, and get us all on the same page and get our players going in the same direction. That communication is really important. I think if we can put together a great staff here and get our players up to date on these playbooks and the things we expect of them, then the results speak for themselves after that. But in the NFL, you have to earn the second game."

"In this league, if you don't take care of business, then you get chewed up and spit out real quick. And every one of us up here has been through that. So, I'm going to have to earn the right to coach this whole season, to coach the next season. I have got to show Mr. [Mark] Davis that our program is about the right things and that we're developing these players. So, I don't take for granted how long I'm going to be here. I know that I have to earn it every day.”

