Maxx Crosby Reveals First Thoughts on New Head Coach Klint Kubiak

The Las Vegas Raiders made it official earlier this week by welcoming in their next head coach, Klint Kubiak. Kubiak has the attention of everyone in Las Vegas, and they are excited to have him as part of the Raider organization.

All the talks have been positive about Kubiak joining the Raiders. The Raiders made it clear what they were looking for in a head coach this offseason, and Kubiak was the right fit for the job and now will do everything to get things in order for the 2026 season.

The Raiders are hoping this hire is the last one they have to do for a long time. Kubiak now has his first head coaching job and also hopes he is here for a long time. But Kubiak knows that he has to prove that he belongs.

Kubiak let it be down he has to prove every day that he is the right head coach for the Raiders. He knows the challenge that is going to come with this gig, and that is what makes him excited about the Raiders.

One of the first things on Kubiak's list as head coach is going to be his star defensive player, Maxx Crosby. Crosby was in the building earlier this week to welcome Kubiak, and they had their first conversation. Anytime a star player is there to welcome in a new head coach, that is a strong sign that they believe in each other. Crosby is the face of the Raiders franchise, and he wants Kubiak to be successful.

Maxx Crosby sends Kubiak a great message

"He is a well established coach obviously. The success that he has had, you know it runs in the family as well," said Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby on his podcast "The Rush." "He is a kid that grew up watching his dad have a lot of success as a head coach. Some of those teams are my favorite teams to watch. With JJ Watt and Arian Foster back in the day."

"He has a good lineage of people that he has been around. You know, he runs a great system. He has had a lot of success being a coordinator. You see what he has done with Sam Darnold. He has brought out the best in a lot of his players. We talk about putting players in positions to max out to their full potential. And I think he does a good job of that. You have to give him the credit."

