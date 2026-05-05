What Other NFL Execs Are Saying About Raiders' Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders exited the 2026 NFL Draft with 10 selections, and the front office took full advantage of picking from the No. 1 spot.

Earlier this week, ESPN Senior NFL Writer Jeremy Fowler conducted quick-hitting questionnaires with league executives, coaches, and scouts, and compiled feedback on how all 32 teams fared in this year's draft. Here is what was said about the Raiders' performance in the three-day event.

What Fowler Learned

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (DB20) speaks to media members during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

"After Day 2 of the draft, I checked with eight teams about Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy with a simple question: 'Is he off your board?' Medical concerns with his surgically repaired knee caused the top-10-to-12 talent to slide dramatically," Fowler began. "Five said yes to the question; three said no."

"Las Vegas did extensive homework on the injury, and, at least as of now, the team is optimistic about his chances to play in 2026 and avoid a redshirt season or immediate surgery," Fowler continued. "Perhaps he needs a procedure sometime in the future, but the team is hopeful he can avoid that in the short term, with the caveat that it must get him in the building for the offseason program and see how he's progressing."

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll walks off the field after the Raiders defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 14-12 at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Las Vegas fell into the trap and hired Pete Carroll last offseason. The 74-year-old head coach has a track record of providing too much input on his team's draft picks over the years, and in those instances, the organization has underwhelmed. One league executive echoed these thoughts when speaking with Fowler.

"One rival team exec on the Raiders: 'This felt like John Spytek's draft.' That's considered a good thing," Fowler stated. "Pete Carroll's influence was heavy this time last year."

Overall Takeaways

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak (left) and general manager John Spytek at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

You are not going to find anyone who will criticize the Raiders' 2026 draft class . If you do, they are simply hating or looking for a reason to bash Spytek and the front office. Selecting Fernando Mendoza was a foregone conclusion and the easiest pick in the entire draft. While operating from the top pick may come with an asterisk, Las Vegas' willingness to move around the board and still strike on incredible value deserves credit.

Entering this offseason, the Raiders had a plethora of needs, but they addressed several of those shortcomings in free agency. There were still residual needs heading into the draft, but Las Vegas' front office prioritized bolstering the secondary. The wide receiver position still leaves much to be desired, but overall, the Raiders have one of the league's most improved rosters heading into the 2026 season.