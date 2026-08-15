Kubiak Provides Key Notes on Mendoza After Raiders Debut

The Las Vegas Raiders completed their first preseason game of the 2026 season on Thursday night, and we finally saw Fernando Mendoza in live snaps.

While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, head coach Klint Kubiak detailed what he saw from the rookie quarterback.

Kubiak's Thoughts

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak reacts during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I thought he led a good scoring drive," Kubiak said. "As far as getting in and out of the huddle and commanding the group and getting the play calls down, I saw the same guy we've seen at practice, I see an ascending player. We just got to keep getting better."

"We want to get him plenty of reps in the preseason," Kubiak said. "That was important for us to see him get. [Mendoza] will get lots of turns, and as these games go on, we're going to evaluate game to game, but he's a young man that needs experience and needs reps. We're going to give them to him."

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Yeah, there'll be some good lessons," Kubiak continued. "We look forward to attacking the tape with him. He knows he can't take a sack. Those are things he's going to grow from."

Takeaways From Mendoza's Performance

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) throws the ball Arizona Cardinals in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Overall, I was impressed with how the No. 1 overall pick played on Thursday night. Yes, there were the typical rookie plays and tendencies, like holding onto the ball too long, but that's normal and nothing to overreact to.

Mendoza made several impressive throws with anticipation and velocity, especially in the intermediate parts of the field. The one that comes to mind is the 19-yard completion to Malik Benson , which required Mendoza to laser a pass with anticipation between three defenders.

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) prepares to enter the field against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mendoza's arm was lively, and velocity was on full display throughout the four series that he played. Again, there was some good and some bad, but all in all, the Raiders' coaching staff has to be pleased with what they witnessed on Thursday night.

That said, my main takeaway is that the rookie quarterback certainly has promise, but Kirk Cousins should start the season. Operating from under center will be a work in progress for Mendoza, and we saw him demonstrate that against Arizona. Again, fans want to see Mendoza on the field in the regular season as soon as possible, but his development can't be rushed.

Watching Cousins execute an offense that he has mastered throughout his career is something that Mendoza needs to experience. As mentioned, Mendoza was impressive in his first game, completing 10-of-16 passes for 97 yards and one touchdown. However, it's only fair to Mendoza that he is brought along slowly and not thrown into the fire when he's not ready.