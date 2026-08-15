Carson Beck Rises in Cardinals Starting QB Market on Kalshi

Even without touching the field in the Arizona Cardinals' Week 1 preseason game, Carson Beck’s case for the Week 1 starter continues to rise. Kalshi’s NFL market prices Beck at 19% to land the Cardinals QB1 job for Week 1 of the season.

Beck’s price fluctuated over the last week with his strong performance in the Hall of Fame Game. The market settles on which QB the Cardinals name as the Week 1 starter for the regular season. Trading $10 on Beck profits $42.77.

Arizona Cardinals Week 1 Starting QB? - Kalshi

Jacoby Brissett 87%

Carson Beck 19%

Trending up

Carson Beck did not play in the Cardinals Week 1 preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders after suffering a minor rib injury in the Hall of Fame Game. While the injury wasn’t serious, the team kept him out as a precaution. He did practice leading up to the game.

In his absence, we got our first look at Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew. Brissett is the current QB1 while Minshew is the direct backup. Although both were efficient in a winning effort, both lacked the explosiveness and “big play” threat that Beck showed his first time out.

Jacoby Brissett started the game and finished 5/5 for 44 yards and a touchdown. He averaged just 8.8 yards per completion with his longest pass a 15-yard completion.

Gardner Minshew saw the bulk of the action, completing 14/16 passes for 101 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged just 6.3 yards per completion.

In Beck’s Hall of Fame Game debut, he went 15-for-19 for 188 yards and a touchdown, averaging 9.9 yards per completion, including a 49-yard deep ball.

While Beck still has plenty to prove before the Cardinals name him the Week 1 starter, Kalshi has already started the trend. After the game, Brissett’s price dropped from 91% to 87% while Beck saw a 13% rise from 6% to 19%.

The Cardinals play their next preseason game Saturday, August 22, at home against the Dallas Cowboys.

New users can enter the Kalshi bonus code SIBONUS at registration to earn up to a $500 welcome bonus on one of the top-rated prediction market apps available today.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.