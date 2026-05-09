'We Have No Excuses.' Raiders' Kubiak Embracing Challenge

Going into his first season as the Las Vegas Raiders head coach, Klint Kubiak is looking for no excuses. From himself, his team, and the outside. He knows that he is a first-year head coach, but he believes in this team and the pieces around him that they have what it takes to make noise in their first season together.

Kubiak is coming off a Super Bowl victory with his former team and knows very well what it takes to have a successful season and compete at the highest level in this league.

GM John Spytek, Fernando Mendoza, Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Klint Kubiak Ready for the Challenge

With all the movement that this team has had over this offseason, Kubiak is ready to show why the Silver and Black made the right call in giving him the head coaching job. This is going to be a team with a mix of veteran players and a young core that is looking to make its mark. That is a good thing to have for any team. This team is better than many expected them to show on paper going into the new season.

Many have talked about Kubiak taking over this job, and they are going to give him some time to get things going in the right direction. And rightfully so. This organization has been a mess for the last two decades, and they want to make sure they do not put all the pressure on Kubiak to get something done in his first season. But Kubiak is not taking any of that. Kubiak wants to take his first season with the Raiders and show them they have what it takes to make noise and even the playoffs.

Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Kubiak Knows the Challenge That Awaits

"I am fully aware of the resources the Raiders have, the facilities. Practing here when I was with the 49ers, playing in Allegiant. That is as good as it gets," said Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak on the " Raiders Podcast Network ." "So we have no excuses as coaches and as administrators to go out and get great players and get them to play at a high level. To go get results, that is our job. What a blessing it is to have that job and have that challenge in front of you."

This Raiders team is going to be fun to watch with Kubiak taking over as their head coach. They got this one right, and do not be surprised if he has them playing for a playoff spot next season.

Coach Klint Kubiak and GM John Spytek flanked by multiple NFL, Raider greats. | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI