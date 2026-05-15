Raider Nation Reacts to Official Schedule Release
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There was another checkpoint to the NFL offseason that many fans have been looking forward to for a long time. That checkpoint was the 2026 NFL Schedule release. It is an annual thing that gets fans talking about the teams they are looking forward to playing, and now they know what weeks they will be playing them. That lets fans schedule plans if they will be traveling to games, or plan watch parties for games they are looking to have with certain teams on certain weeks.
It is also a reminder that we are inching closer to the start of the NFL season. It is the latest checkpoint, and fans are all in on it. It is exciting because it feels like a step toward watching football and the new season.
Raiders Schedule Release Reactions
One team's fans are going crazy about the schedule release because they are looking forward to next season after all the moves they made this offseason. That fan base is Raider Nation. They are the most iconic fan bases in the National Football League.
The Raiders organization has the most loyal fans of any team in the NFL. Raider Nation does not play around when it comes to cheering on their team. There is a lot of optimism going into the new season, and rightfully so. They feel they are headed in the right direction and are ready to cheer on their team, whether in Las Vegas, on the road, or at home. They know where all the games will be and when they will play them.
Tough Stretch
"When you look at the Raiders schedule and realize all you need is Fox & CBS to watch games this season and can cancel Netflix, Peacock, and Amazon Prime," said former Raider Kirk Morrison on X/Twitter.
"In just seven weeks, the Raiders play 6 of the 8 divisional round playoff teams from last year. Includes all 4 conference championship teams, the 2 Super Bowl teams and champion."
"Hard to find a tougher stretch for any team this season, especially for a rebuilding roster like LV."
The Raiders' schedule is challenging. We are going to find out right away about this new look roster and new look coaching staff. One thing is for sure: they will be ready for what is coming at them. It is a challenge that all the newest members of the organization are excited about and looking forward to.
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Michael Canel is a breaking news beat writer for various team sites across the On SI platform, focusing on both college and professional sports. A graduate of Fresno State University, he has transformed his passion for sports into a career, covering the latest breaking news with years of expertise and the enthusiasm of a devoted fan.