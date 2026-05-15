Raider Nation Reacts to Official Schedule Release

There was another checkpoint to the NFL offseason that many fans have been looking forward to for a long time. That checkpoint was the 2026 NFL Schedule release. It is an annual thing that gets fans talking about the teams they are looking forward to playing, and now they know what weeks they will be playing them. That lets fans schedule plans if they will be traveling to games, or plan watch parties for games they are looking to have with certain teams on certain weeks.

It is also a reminder that we are inching closer to the start of the NFL season . It is the latest checkpoint, and fans are all in on it. It is exciting because it feels like a step toward watching football and the new season.

Raiders Schedule Release Reactions

When you look at the @Raiders schedule and realize all you need is Fox & CBS to watch games this season and can cancel Netflix, Peacock, and Amazon Prime.#JustWinBaby pic.twitter.com/2N7Lo8rBkw — Kirk Morrison (@kirkmorrison) May 14, 2026

One team's fans are going crazy about the schedule release because they are looking forward to next season after all the moves they made this offseason. That fan base is Raider Nation. They are the most iconic fan bases in the National Football League.

The Raiders organization has the most loyal fans of any team in the NFL. Raider Nation does not play around when it comes to cheering on their team. There is a lot of optimism going into the new season, and rightfully so. They feel they are headed in the right direction and are ready to cheer on their team, whether in Las Vegas, on the road, or at home. They know where all the games will be and when they will play them.

In just seven weeks, the Raiders play 6 of the 8 divisional round playoff teams from last year. Includes all 4 conference championship teams, the 2 Super Bowl teams and champion.



Hard to find a tougher stretch for any team this season, especially for a rebuilding roster like LV. — Sam Warren (@samwarren83) May 15, 2026

Tough Stretch

"When you look at the Raiders schedule and realize all you need is Fox & CBS to watch games this season and can cancel Netflix, Peacock, and Amazon Prime," said former Raider Kirk Morrison on X/Twitter.

"In just seven weeks, the Raiders play 6 of the 8 divisional round playoff teams from last year. Includes all 4 conference championship teams, the 2 Super Bowl teams and champion."

"Hard to find a tougher stretch for any team this season, especially for a rebuilding roster like LV."

With huge improvements over last year's squad and a last place schedule, I have the Raiders going 9-8, maybe 8-9.. I'm 50/50 on the San Fran game. pic.twitter.com/siAzJB06Ax — J. Jonah Jameson 🇲🇽 (@jjrenteria76) May 15, 2026

Don’t even care it has nothing to do with schedule release, Raiders win. https://t.co/YvQqYht3Ma — John Roberts (@johnloydroberts) May 15, 2026

People don’t wanna pay good money for what they’ve seen the past couple of years. But another thing that I think this does is make Vegas less attractive to opposing fans and hopefully we see Raider Nation flooding the stadium again. — Kenny King Jr (@KennyKing_Jr) May 15, 2026

Raider Nation let's get this DUB!



RRRRAAAAAIIIDDDDDEEERRRSSSS! https://t.co/5JPDriAULQ — Raiders Report Mitchell Renz (@MitchellRenz365) May 14, 2026

Idk man there is some stupid games on the Monday night schedule, Atlanta at NO? I was hoping they’d be at least intrigued to see Fernando, I hope there is a flex. — Cfish0031 (@Cfish0031) May 15, 2026

alright, raiders win this season’s schedule announcements 😭🤣🙌 https://t.co/mywU4FLEk3 — marlow (@mickmarlowmusic) May 15, 2026

The Raiders' schedule is challenging. We are going to find out right away about this new look roster and new look coaching staff. One thing is for sure: they will be ready for what is coming at them. It is a challenge that all the newest members of the organization are excited about and looking forward to.

Las Vegas Raiders 2026 Schedule pic.twitter.com/N0tRDJfwcA — Alexrocks (@Alexrocks4u) May 15, 2026

Zero primetime games for The Dark Side 🌙🚫



Despite the nightlife of Las Vegas and excitement entering Year 1 of the Kubiak-Mendoza era, networks/streaming giants and the league office seemingly aren’t buying into the #Raiders hype just yet after 3-14 and 4-13 seasons. Mistake? pic.twitter.com/2kQh3uyDcj — Nick Walters (@nickwalt) May 15, 2026