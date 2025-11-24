Raiders Land This Elite Talent in Latest Mock

When it comes to the Las Vegas Raiders, many have turned the page for the 2025 NFL season. The Raiders are not having a good season and they have been a disappointing team.

It has not been the season that the Silver and Black had envisioned when they made all the changes this offseason, both with the front office, coaching staff, and players. What seemed to be a good offseason has turned into a nightmare of a season for the Raiders.

The page for many is now turned to 2026 and the 2026 NFL Draft. The Raiders are looking at needs at multiple positions, but nothing bigger than their biggest concern, and that is the quarterback position.

The veteran quarterback Geno Smith has not been impressive this season and has not gotten this offense rolling like expected. Smith has been a turnover problem, and the improvement has not been there either. It is going to be interesting to see what the Raiders do with Smith at the end of the season.

Nov 17, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll during the second half of the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Latest Mock For Raiders in First Round

In one latest 2026 NFL mock draft, Ayrton Ostly of USA Today has the Raiders making a surprise pick in the first round. He does not have the Raiders taking a quarterback or an offensive player. He has the Silver and Black making a defensive pick with their first-round pick.

6. Las Vegas Raiders: S Caleb Downs, Ohio State

"We rate Downs as the best player in the draft class but he happens to play a position that's devalued in the modern NFL, especially in the draft. His elite mix of athleticism, football IQ, and toughness has drawn comparisons to Troy Polamalu. At 6-foot and 205 pounds, Downs' limitations are on the defensive play caller and Patrick Graham is one of the more underrated defensive minds in the league."

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs (2) celebrates after sacking Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (16) in the second half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Downs is filling one of the Raiders biggest needs on the defensive side of the ball with this pick. The Raiders' safeties have not been good this season, and an upgrade in that end of the defense would be a good move for this team. Downs will be a player who will come into the NFL and be ready to play and start in his rookie season. That is what the Raiders need with a top pick in next year's draft. Downs is NFL-ready, and he will get a lot of experience in his first season with the Silver and Black.

