Raiders Swing for the Fences in Latest Mock Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders are on the cutting edge of their franchise, looking a lot different. They've already fired Pete Carroll, and they've yet to hire a new offensive coordinator. The winds of change are roaring through Las Vegas, and that applies to their draft positioning as well.

They have secured the first overall pick in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft , a feat they haven't achieved since they drafted JaMarcus Russell in 2007. That's a touchy history for Raider Nation , and one they hope to rewrite in the upcoming draft. They have a chance to make things right. Which player should they select with their top pick?

2026 NFL Mock Draft

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis on the field prior to a game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Trevor Sikkema writes for Pro Football Focus, and he released a mock draft after the events of Week 18 had taken place. With the first overall pick, the Raiders are predicted to select Fernando Mendoza and restart their franchise with a Heisman winner at quarterback.

"The Raiders are officially on the clock, holding the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Geno Smith remains under contract for 2026, but Las Vegas cannot realistically enter next season with him as the unquestioned starter, especially with a partially or entirely new coaching staff likely coming to town", said Sikkema.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to throw in the third quarter against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders are locked into having Geno Smith on their roster due to the massive contract they paid him, but he shouldn't be guaranteed any position. The starting experience with Smith this season has been a nightmare, and no renewed coaching staff is going to want him as their undisputed starter. I would even go as far as to say that Aidan O'Connell would be a more serviceable backup for the Raiders.

"Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner, enters the draft as the clear favorite to go first overall. He brings a rare combination of poise and production, posting a passing grade above 70.0 under pressure while also earning elite PFF grades on both intermediate and deep throws".

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) looks to pass downfield against Alabama Crimson Tide on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, during the Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mendoza has looked as advertised throughout the College Football Playoffs, and the Raiders are sure to monitor how he plays throughout. Regardless, I think Mendoza becoming a Raider is a foregone conclusion.

His arm talent looks superb, all his interviews show a confident leader in the locker room, and he has the potential to be a top ten quarterback in the NFL. The key to his success is an excellent offensive infrastructure, which is why it's so important the Raiders nail their head coach and offensive coordinator decision.

