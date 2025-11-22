What the Raiders' Coaching Staff Needs From Young Roster
The Las Vegas Raiders need all the help they can get.
The Raiders' Needs
Las Vegas had what many considered one of the best overall draft classes of any team in the National Football League. However, after starting 2-8 with many of their rookies little to no impact at all, the Raiders would be wise to finally give some of those rookies a chance to make a name for themselves.
Still, even at 2-8, playing time is earned in the NFL. For the Raiders to have so many rookies not see the field speaks volumes about their confidence in those players. Two players the Raiders could use more from, are defensive linemen Tonka Hemingway and JJ Pegues.
Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham explained what he needs from both players.
“One, you want to see them consistently having their eyes in the right place. That's one. And can they get their hands in front of their eyes with low pad levels? So, you're looking for them to play a little bit lower than they probably did in college. Because, again, I've said this before, those guys were hard to block in college, but like now, you're dealing with the elite level of football players and offensive linemen,” Graham said.
“So, you're going to need all the advantages you could gain in terms of pad level, hand placement, a good base. So, you're looking for that to grow first, and then from there, any defensive lineman -- can you get off of your block? Can you get off your block and make a play?
“Because, again, when you're talking about Cleveland's run game, or anybody's run game, if you get single block, we're counting on you to be able to take care of your primary gap, fall into your second gap. So, they got to be able to get off of blocks."
Graham noted what he needs to see from both players, and other young players on the defense, in order for them to move up the depth chart and see more playing time. At 2-8, the Raiders need all the help they can get, especially from their draft class.
However, it is unfair to expect the Raiders coaching staff to put young players on the field on Sundays that show during the week they are not ready to play when it counts. Las Vegas needs their younger players to develop faster, but that is just as much of the coaching staff as it is the players.
"Progress in practice, and then when they get their opportunity in a game, trying to see if they're able to make a play, see if they're going through with the process that Robbie [Rob Leonard] and his coaching staff is set for them. That's how we do it,” Graham said.
