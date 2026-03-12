Less than 24 hours after the Las Vegas Raiders learned the Baltimore Ravens pulled out of the Maxx Crosby trade, the Ravens have signed All-Pro defensive end Trey Hendrickson to a nine-figure deal. Hendrickson fills the holes Crosby was supposed to, while the Ravens retained their two first-round picks as a result of them pulling out of the deal.

The Ravens have maintained that it was Crosby's health that led to them pulling out.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

New Reports Put Ravens Claims Into Doubt

The Athletic's Dianna Russini reports that upon the acquisition of Crosby, the Ravens were set to offer Crosby a deal that aligns him with the current market for his position. Russini then claims the deal being proposed for Crosby would have made the current deal given to Hendrickson nearly impossible to hand out.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"As part of the proposed trade for Maxx Crosby , the Ravens were also prepared to sign him to a revised contract that would have paid him near the top of the pass rusher market," stated Russini. "

Had that deal gone through, it would have made also signing Trey Hendrickson VERY difficult."



"Hendrickson signed a four-year, $112 million deal with the Ravens on Tuesday, less than 24 hours after they pulled out of their deal for Crosby."

Ravens GM Refutes Allegations Of Team Rejecting Crosby Trade To Execute Hendrickson Signing

Ravens general manager and executive vice-president Eric DeCosta stated in a press conference held on Wednesday that after hearing the alleged price teams were looking to give Tyler Linderbaum, the Ravens were shifting their focus to add both Crosby and Hendrickson.

DeCosta stated the Crosby situation has no bearing on the choice to sign Hendrickson.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) watches a replay as the Detroit Lions celebrate a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 5 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Detroit Lions at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. The Bengals continued a losing streak, falling 37-24 to the Lions. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Ravens GM Eric DeCosta said that, after losing their starting center Tyler Linderbaum to the Raiders, they were interested in pairing together Trey Hendrickson and Maxx Crosby," reported Schefter. "But Crosby’s medical exam put an end to that discussion."

The Raiders ended up giving Linderbaum a massive, NFL record-setting deal.

Crosby's Agent Speaks Out

Crosby's agent CJ LaBoy then took to social media to refute Russini's claims.

Fake news. — CJ LaBoy (@CJLaBoy) March 12, 2026

While the situation remains murky, there is a light at the end of the tunnel as Maxx Crosby confirmed his commitment to the Raiders for the 2026 NFL season.

"Everything Happens For A Reason," stated Crosby on Social Media. "Believe Nothing You Hear & Half Of What You See. Im A Raider. I’m Back. Run That Sh*t."