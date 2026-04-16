Raiders’ Latest Draft Buzz Signals Franchise-Altering Three Days

HENDERSON, Nev.—Today, we find ourselves only seven days —one week —away from the 2026 National Football League (NFL) selection meeting, more commonly known as the NFL Draft.

The Las Vegas Raiders are entering this season with a much different mindset and mode, and a new attack plan.

Mar 21, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Founders FFC quarterback Tom Brady (12) talks with fans during the Fanatics Flag Football Classic at BMO stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

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Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Stating the Obvious

The Raiders will enter next Thursday night’s draft with ten picks. That is what they presently hold.

Here they are:

ROUND PICK 1 01 2 36 3 67 4 102 4 117 4 134 5 175 6 185 6 208 7 219

Anyone That Crazy?

"Who would be bold enough to make such a move?" Those are the words of an NFL GM at the owners' meetings in Phoenix earlier this month, when I asked him about the team asking to move up and get the Raiders' pick.

Since the season ended and the Raiders secured the number one overall pick, all eyes in the Raider Nation have been on potential franchise quarterback (QB) Fernando Mendoza.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (QB11) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

For someone to acquire that pick from the Raiders, it would require a ridiculous offer, and one no one is expected to make.

GM John Spytek didn't even try to mask the reality when asked earlier this week about the pick and other NFL teams’ inquiring about acquiring it: "We've gotten a few calls, and those teams know where they stand right now."

Jan 27, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

For months, we have repeatedly reported that Mendoza is considered the best QB prospect in the last four drafts, and it is now probable that the Raiders will have their sought-after signal-caller.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) an D'Angelo Ponds (5) kiss the trophy after the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Palace Intrigue

With the aforementioned ten picks, the Raiders have voluminous capital. That affords them the opportunity to trade some of those picks to desperate teams. It also gives them the ammunition to move up for a player they feel they can’t let slip by based on value.

Spytek addressed the process of when they are on the clock, and the description reads like a Hollywood sports movie.

Fernando Mendoza participates in Indiana University's Pro Day at Mellencamp Pavilion on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I think it starts with 'Are we going to make the pick?' And if there's a player that stands out that we feel it's not worth losing, it's not worth even picking up the phone, then we'll just make the pick. But if it's a player that we're not as excited about, or there's a group of players that we would love to pick from, and we can get value for that, then certainly open to listening to that.”

Reality

When this draft is over, I will be shocked if the Raiders use only the 10 picks they hold today.

Numerous NFL sources have told me that not only are other teams asking the Raiders about various picks and players currently on the roster, but that the Raiders are investigating others as well.

Fernando Mendoza participates in Indiana University's Pro Day at Mellencamp Pavilion on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One pick garnering enormous attention around the NFL is the Raiders' No. 36 overall selection, their second-round pick, and it could create a feeding frenzy.

While this is not a top-heavy draft full of franchise quarterbacks and “Dudes” (Term used for can’t-miss prospects), it is loaded with enough talent that several first-round-graded players are expected to slip into the second round due to the enormity of bad drafting by franchises.

Spytek is ready for the frenzy, knowing his team has holes in nearly every position. Should teams draft well, he will be ready to pounce back up into the first round, and should they stay true to form and many pick poorly, trade back, and garner more valuable picks, he will be sure to bring in future contributors.

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek, and minority owner Tom Brady | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The Raiders have invested millions into the best scouting department in the NFL, and they are ready for any scenario in any round. Spytek already admitted it.

“There's plenty of first round picks that don't make it, and there's plenty of seventh-round, sixth-round players that do. So, it's all about us evaluating the character of the player first, and then evaluating the skill set and how they fit into specifically what we're looking for and what we're asking those positions to do. So, we feel like we can find value all through the draft. So, we put a lot of emphasis on all those picks."

Something To Watch for

March 25, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Quarterback Ty Simpson goes through his warm up during Pro Day in the Hank Crisp Indoor Practice Facility at the University of Alabama. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ty Simpson, the QB from the University of Alabama, is a wild card in this draft. For months, the best and most proven NFL people have said he would get picked in the first round, even though none of them privately think he should.

That doesn’t mean he won’t succeed in this league, not at all, but as one GM said, “Bad teams are bad for a reason. They take unnecessary risks and take guys not where they are valued, but where they want them.”

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

He added, “That is why we see the same teams, year after year at the top of the draft. Sure, they hit on a pick here and there, but they miss far more than they hit. The higher the pick, the more you can’t take risks. That is why you take the best player available, and worth that slot, and that money, bad drafters draft emotionally.”

If Ty Simposon, among others, goes in the first round, and he is expected to, that means a more valuable player is slipping down, and all that does is take a team finally committed to doing the NFL Draft the right way, like the Raiders, and make their picks more valuable.

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