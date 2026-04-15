Why Raiders Patiently Waiting for Mendoza Will Pay Off

There is no doubt that the Las Vegas Raiders are going to take top quarterback prospect Fernando Mendoza with the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Mendoza is clearly the best player in this class, and the Raiders' biggest need in this draft is a quarterback.

It lines up well for the Silver and Black, as they are getting a great quarterback in Mendoza who is ready to prove himself. He knows he has to develop his game for the NFL because it is a level up.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With Mendoza expected to be the first overall pick, experts are now discussing where he would land in other draft classes alongside recent good young quarterbacks we have seen in the NFL over the last few years. Mendoza is getting put up against quarterbacks like Caleb Williams and Cam Ward. We have seen both of those players come into the NFL and show why they were taken number one overall.

Fernando Mendoza participates in Indiana University's Pro Day at Mellencamp Pavilion on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mendoza Gets Praise Amongst Young NFL Quarterbacks

We are going to have to see what Mendoza's, Ward's, and Williams' careers turn out to be and wait to see which quarterback was better. The reality is, we also never know how players will pan out when they come out of college. But the talk about these players will always be there. The only thing you can say about all three of them that line up is that Mendoza had the better career resume in College Football, by being the Heisman Trophy winner and winning a National Championship with Indiana.

"Game on the line, and you can take Fernando Mendoza , Caleb Williams, Cam Ward, or any of those young quarterbacks. Who would you take? And like, I think I would take Mendoza," said analyst Joel Klatt.

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) warms up while quarterback Tyson Bagent (17) looks on before an NFC Divisional Round game against the Los Angeles Rams at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

NFL Is in Good Hands

"I think it will come down to Mendoza and Drake Maye, maybe," said NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay. "And I am also armed with what I have seen in the NFL, which is not fair, but we are talking about college careers, absolutely 1000%. But even knowing what I know in the NFL, I still have Maye. He is different."

We are going to have to wait and see what happens in the next few years in the NFL with Mendoza and the rest of the young quarterbacks in the NFL. The league is in good hands with all those young quarterbacks showing that they could turn into great players in the NFL.

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) warms up prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images