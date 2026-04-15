Why Raiders Patiently Waiting for Mendoza Will Pay Off
In this story:
There is no doubt that the Las Vegas Raiders are going to take top quarterback prospect Fernando Mendoza with the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Mendoza is clearly the best player in this class, and the Raiders' biggest need in this draft is a quarterback.
It lines up well for the Silver and Black, as they are getting a great quarterback in Mendoza who is ready to prove himself. He knows he has to develop his game for the NFL because it is a level up.
With Mendoza expected to be the first overall pick, experts are now discussing where he would land in other draft classes alongside recent good young quarterbacks we have seen in the NFL over the last few years. Mendoza is getting put up against quarterbacks like Caleb Williams and Cam Ward. We have seen both of those players come into the NFL and show why they were taken number one overall.
Mendoza Gets Praise Amongst Young NFL Quarterbacks
We are going to have to see what Mendoza's, Ward's, and Williams' careers turn out to be and wait to see which quarterback was better. The reality is, we also never know how players will pan out when they come out of college. But the talk about these players will always be there. The only thing you can say about all three of them that line up is that Mendoza had the better career resume in College Football, by being the Heisman Trophy winner and winning a National Championship with Indiana.
"Game on the line, and you can take Fernando Mendoza, Caleb Williams, Cam Ward, or any of those young quarterbacks. Who would you take? And like, I think I would take Mendoza," said analyst Joel Klatt.
NFL Is in Good Hands
"I think it will come down to Mendoza and Drake Maye, maybe," said NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay. "And I am also armed with what I have seen in the NFL, which is not fair, but we are talking about college careers, absolutely 1000%. But even knowing what I know in the NFL, I still have Maye. He is different."
We are going to have to wait and see what happens in the next few years in the NFL with Mendoza and the rest of the young quarterbacks in the NFL. The league is in good hands with all those young quarterbacks showing that they could turn into great players in the NFL.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Michael Canel is a breaking news beat writer for various team sites across the On SI platform, focusing on both college and professional sports. A graduate of Fresno State University, he has transformed his passion for sports into a career, covering the latest breaking news with years of expertise and the enthusiasm of a devoted fan.