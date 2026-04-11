Analyzing the Fine Line Raiders QB Kirk Cousins Will Walk

The Las Vegas Raiders have various levels of talent and experience on their roster, with more on the way. The Raiders are set to add more talent via 10 draft picks in the upcoming NFL Draft, adding a fresh set of players to a roster already in the midst of foundational changes.

Feb 6, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Kirk Cousins on the Opening Drive show at the SiriusXM NFL radio set at the Super Bowl LX media center at the Moscone Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Las Vegas' Many Needs

The Raiders ' roster needs have been heavily noted, as it has been a significant part of the reason they have struggled over the past few seasons. Raiders general manager John Spytek has done a solid job addressing the roster this offseason in a measured, but notable flurry of moves in free agency.

Las Vegas has set the hopes of its offseason and its future on the arrival and development of quarterback Fernando Mendoza. At some point, he will take the reigns from quarterback Kirk Cousins. The veteran signal caller knows the Raiders will need him to wear multiple hats.

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

“I think it's a balance of on one hand, sure you say, 'Hey, I want to project confidence, leadership, share my experience, be an asset, be a resource, be a help to anybody,’ and that's what I plan to do, set a great example, be a pro,” Cousins said at his introductory press conference.

“I think that there's the other side too, of I also need to listen, ask questions. I'm new. Let me kind of observe. I don't need to come in here with all the answers, either. So, there's a balance there that you try to find of leading but also listening. And that'll kind of be a focus of mine through the spring."

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As the Raiders ramp up Mendoza's development over the offseason and beyond, he will look to Cousins for help learning certain aspects of the game. Cousins will help Mendoza's preparation and understanding of the game, while also learning from the Raiders' hope, Cousins' play on the field.

Ideally, the Raiders would like for Cousins to lead them to a few wins right out of the gate. After only winning three games last season and four games the season before that, even if Cousins can only lead the Raiders to two or three wins to start the season, is technically a win for Las Vegas.

Fernando Mendoza participates in Indiana University's Pro Day at Mellencamp Pavilion on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Raiders' group of quarterbacks has been one of the biggest factors in their inability to field a competitive team over much of the past five seasons. The addition of Klint Kubiak, Cousins, and Mendoza should alleviate any concerns the Raiders may have had about their quarterback room.

As they move into the offseason, Cousins' ability to be impactful beyond himself will be a noteworthy topic. Mendoza may be the future, but until then, the Raiders must get the most bang for their buck out of the Cousins signing. Thanks to the Atlanta Falcons, financially, they are off to a good start.