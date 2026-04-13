Raiders Mock Draft 12.0: These Spytek Bold Picks Would Change Everything

HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders are only ten days away from the much-anticipated National Football League (NFL) 2026 Draft and the presumed selection of their next franchise quarterback.

Of course, that QB is none other than Indiana Hoosiers National Champion, and Heisman Trophy winner, Fernando Mendoza.

Fernando Mendoza participates in Indiana University's Pro Day at Mellencamp Pavilion on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tom Brady and GM John Spytek have assembled a sharp group of scouts and leaders, ensuring the Raiders add new talent—whether through free agency or the draft—with a disciplined, strategic approach.

Brandon Yeargan, the Raiders' superstar Director of College Scouting, is a rising star around the league. Spytek deserves all the credit for what he has assembled, but no addition to his staff is bigger than Yeargan.

Las Vegas Raiders superstar talent evaluator Brandon Yeargan | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Following a similar career trajectory to his boss, it is common to think in the NFL that it isn’t a question of whether Yeargan will one day sit in a General Manager’s chair, but when.

Spytek and Brady have put together a group known for spotting talent and keeping things disciplined—just the way Klint Kubiak wants his scheme to run.

Here is my latest NFL MOCK Draft (12.0) for the 2026 season. There is one trade featured throughout the process, and I fully acknowledge that I am keeping the details vague and will explain why after the NFL Draft, if the trade should happen. The strategy is simple: the Raiders want to get back to the days of having some of the best in the NFL.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Washington wideout Denzel Boston (WO08) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

How Do We Make Our Picks?

The College Sources

Over the years, it has been my distinct honor to have built a trusted network of contacts across college football—program insiders, scouts, and athletic administrative personnel—who keep me in the loop with verified information.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; San Diego State defensive back Chris Johnson (DB17) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

That’s how we spotted the Raiders’ interest in Fernando Mendoza months before anyone else was talking about him. While most outlets missed this promising quarterback, Las Vegas scouts had already done their homework.

This kind of early insight shows just how analytical the Raiders are when it comes to finding talent, and thanks to our ongoing connections, we’re still tracking which prospects the team is evaluating next.

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Missouri linebacker Josiah Trotter (LB26) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

We have been doing this for decades, and our sources, which provide the best information anywhere, have been as well. In 2010, we were the only media outlet nationally to say Tim Tebow would go in the first round of the NFL Draft.

He did, and it is that same source who told us early about the Raiders' link to Mendoza, and that despite the fact they wouldn’t do it, someone will take Ty Simpson in the first round this year as well.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; TCU defensive back Bud Clark (DB33) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The NFL Sources

I’ve spent decades building relationships with trusted sources, thus providing a rare window into how the Raiders think and operate. Sometimes, the players they don’t chase are just as telling as the ones they do—it’s a glimpse into the team’s philosophy and long-term plans. Thanks to this network, we can give you insights into the Raiders’ front-office moves you won’t find anywhere else.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Missouri defensive lineman Chris McClellan (DL20) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The NFL might look enormous, even voluminous, from the outside, but on the inside, it’s a surprisingly close-knit world. Some have even called parts of it, depending on the tree your pedigree is from, insular. Scouts, coaches, and execs all stay connected, no matter which team they’re on. These relationships open doors to information most people never see—and that’s exactly where we work, right in the thick of it.

Michigan tight end Max Bredeson (44) warms up ahead of the Purdue game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, November 1, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2026 NFL MOCK Draft 12.0:

PICK NAME POSITION SCHOOL Round 1 Pick #01 Fernando Mendoza QB INDIANA Round 2 Pick #36 Denzel Boston WR WASHINGTON Round 2 Pick #46 (Via Trade) Chris Johnson CB SAN DIGO STATE Round 3 Pick #67 Josiah Trotter LB MISSOURI Round 4 Pick #102 Bud Clark S TCU Round 4 Pick #117 Chris McClellan EDGE MISSOURI Round 4 Pick #134 Kaelon Black RB INDIANA Round 5 Pick #175 Trey Zuhn III IOL TEXAS A&M Round 6 Pick #185 Trey Smack K FLORIDA Round 6 Pick #208 Max Bredeson FB MICHIGAN Round 7 Pick #219 Rayshaun Benny DT MICHIGAN

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