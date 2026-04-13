Raiders Mock Draft 12.0: These Spytek Bold Picks Would Change Everything
In this story:
HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders are only ten days away from the much-anticipated National Football League (NFL) 2026 Draft and the presumed selection of their next franchise quarterback.
Of course, that QB is none other than Indiana Hoosiers National Champion, and Heisman Trophy winner, Fernando Mendoza.
Tom Brady and GM John Spytek have assembled a sharp group of scouts and leaders, ensuring the Raiders add new talent—whether through free agency or the draft—with a disciplined, strategic approach.
Brandon Yeargan, the Raiders' superstar Director of College Scouting, is a rising star around the league. Spytek deserves all the credit for what he has assembled, but no addition to his staff is bigger than Yeargan.
Following a similar career trajectory to his boss, it is common to think in the NFL that it isn’t a question of whether Yeargan will one day sit in a General Manager’s chair, but when.
Spytek and Brady have put together a group known for spotting talent and keeping things disciplined—just the way Klint Kubiak wants his scheme to run.
Here is my latest NFL MOCK Draft (12.0) for the 2026 season. There is one trade featured throughout the process, and I fully acknowledge that I am keeping the details vague and will explain why after the NFL Draft, if the trade should happen. The strategy is simple: the Raiders want to get back to the days of having some of the best in the NFL.
How Do We Make Our Picks?
The College Sources
Over the years, it has been my distinct honor to have built a trusted network of contacts across college football—program insiders, scouts, and athletic administrative personnel—who keep me in the loop with verified information.
That’s how we spotted the Raiders’ interest in Fernando Mendoza months before anyone else was talking about him. While most outlets missed this promising quarterback, Las Vegas scouts had already done their homework.
This kind of early insight shows just how analytical the Raiders are when it comes to finding talent, and thanks to our ongoing connections, we’re still tracking which prospects the team is evaluating next.
We have been doing this for decades, and our sources, which provide the best information anywhere, have been as well. In 2010, we were the only media outlet nationally to say Tim Tebow would go in the first round of the NFL Draft.
He did, and it is that same source who told us early about the Raiders' link to Mendoza, and that despite the fact they wouldn’t do it, someone will take Ty Simpson in the first round this year as well.
The NFL Sources
I’ve spent decades building relationships with trusted sources, thus providing a rare window into how the Raiders think and operate. Sometimes, the players they don’t chase are just as telling as the ones they do—it’s a glimpse into the team’s philosophy and long-term plans. Thanks to this network, we can give you insights into the Raiders’ front-office moves you won’t find anywhere else.
The NFL might look enormous, even voluminous, from the outside, but on the inside, it’s a surprisingly close-knit world. Some have even called parts of it, depending on the tree your pedigree is from, insular. Scouts, coaches, and execs all stay connected, no matter which team they’re on. These relationships open doors to information most people never see—and that’s exactly where we work, right in the thick of it.
2026 NFL MOCK Draft 12.0:
PICK
NAME
POSITION
SCHOOL
Round 1 Pick #01
Fernando Mendoza
QB
INDIANA
Round 2 Pick #36
Denzel Boston
WR
WASHINGTON
Round 2 Pick #46 (Via Trade)
Chris Johnson
CB
SAN DIGO STATE
Round 3 Pick #67
Josiah Trotter
LB
MISSOURI
Round 4 Pick #102
Bud Clark
S
TCU
Round 4 Pick #117
Chris McClellan
EDGE
MISSOURI
Round 4 Pick #134
Kaelon Black
RB
INDIANA
Round 5 Pick #175
Trey Zuhn III
IOL
TEXAS A&M
Round 6 Pick #185
Trey Smack
K
FLORIDA
Round 6 Pick #208
Max Bredeson
FB
MICHIGAN
Round 7 Pick #219
Rayshaun Benny
DT
MICHIGAN
Watch Our Entire Podcast on This Mock
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. is an award-winning sports journalist with decades of experience. He serves as the Senior Writer for NFL and College sports, and is the beat writer covering the Las Vegas Raiders. Additionally, he is the editor and publisher for several sites On SI. Carpenter is a member of the Pro Football Writers Association (PFWA), the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), and the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA).Follow HondoCarpenter