What the Latest Outlook on Raiders' Rookies Really Means
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to build for the future still. That is something they are trying to do as they look to stay competitive at the same time. That has not gone well for them this season.
The Silver and Black have struggled this season in a lot of different areas, and now it has a lot of people talking about whether the Raiders should just completely shut it down and tear it down and start a full-blown rebuild. This is something the Raiders could consider if they continue to drop games.
The Raiders have had good draft classes the last few years. Now they have to continue to develop them, and that is something they are doing even with some of their early-round draft picks. Raiders general manager John Spytek has done a great job in his first draft with the Raiders. He made sure the Raiders addressed the weaker position on their team. Now, they have to make sure they take the proper steps to develop them and put them in the best position to be successful in the NFL.
Since the Raiders are not having the season that they envisioned, they have a chance now to start playing the rookies they have now and get them the important reps against the best competition.
Josh Edwards of CBS Sports gave his best Raiders rookie and his worst one from the 2025 NFL Draft.
Best: RB Ashton Jeanty, Boise State
"Las Vegas had one of my least favorite draft classes in the moment, and that remains true midway through the season. Jeanty has not had the impact that had been expected, and the team's offensive line has been largely to blame. Cornerback Darien Porter is an intriguing developmental cornerback, but the rest of the class has been underwhelming."
Most disappointing: WR Jack Bech, TCU
"Bech and Dont'e Thornton have been almost non-existent in an offense that no longer has the aforementioned Meyers, and its leading receiver Thursday night against Denver was 33-year-old Tyler Lockett."
It is hard to have a good reading of Bech. He has been limited with his playing time, and it has been inconsistent. One of the hardest things in the NFL is finding consistency and building confidence when you are not playing. That is what is happening with Bech this season. It is going to be interesting to see if that changes by the end of the season.
