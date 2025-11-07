What the Raiders' Latest Shakeup Means For Pete Carroll Era
The first domino has fallen this season in the coaching firing department for the Las Vegas Raiders. A day after their disappointing performance in Mile High against their AFC West divisional rival, the Denver Broncos, the Silver and Black have fired special teams coordinator Tom McMahon.
McMahon is a veteran special teams coordinator in the NFL. This season, he has not had his best coaching performance as the Raiders have struggled tremendously on special teams this season.
"The Raiders have fired Special Teams Coordinator Tom McMahon, per me and Tom Pelissero," said NFL Insider Ian Rapoport on X/Twitter. "A significant move after last night’s loss. McMahon and coach Pete Carroll had words on the sidelines."
What was usually the most consistent thing for the Silver and Black over the years has been their special teams. McMahon has had this Raiders special teams unit down as a top one in the league for the last few seasons, but this season, it has been a different story for all of them.
Kicker Daniel Carlson has struggled all season long on kickoffs, field goals, and extra points. Over the last two weeks, Carlson has missed an extra point to send the game to overtime in Week 9. And last night, Carlson missed a game-tying field goal that would have tied the game and likely sent the game to overtime. The Raiders have also had a potential game-winning field goal blocked against the Chicago Bears.
The Raiders' special teams have also had problems on the punting side of things. Punter AJ Cole has had multiple punts blocked this season. They had a huge one blocked in yesterday's game that caused them points. Kickoffs have been returned for touchdowns and big gains all season as well. It was just not a good operation for McMahon all season, and it finally was enough.
Raiders Moving On
This firing shows that Carroll and the Raiders obviously think their poor start is unacceptable. Carroll has demanded accountability from the franchise since he joined, and on Friday he and the Raiders made it clear how much they mean it.
The next question is whether McMahon is the only coordinator who will be pushed out this season. Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly has especially struggled, with concerns over the usage of Ashton Jeanty and regression of Geno Smith.
