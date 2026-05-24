The Raiders Hope to Hit the Ground Running Under Kubiak

The Las Vegas Raiders have spent the offseason improving their roster on paper. Las Vegas is now at the point where most of the roster additions for the 2026 season have been made, and the team has begun putting those pieces together on the field.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Raiders' Ground Game

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Las Vegas' ground game, or lack thereof, has been one of the team's most significant downfalls over the past three seasons. In two of the past three seasons, the Raiders finished last in the National Football League in rushing. The one season they did not finish last, they finished third-worst.

The Raiders finished last in the league in rushing, even after using the No. 6 pick in last year's draft on running back Ashton Jeanty. Although it was more than evident, their finishing spot had little to do with Jeanty. Still, their inability to get going on the ground has been a fatal flaw.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) runs through a drill during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Klint Kubiak and offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko have been tasked with getting the Raiders' offense going. The only way they will be able to do so is by figuring out how to make the unit more productive on the ground. They have taken several steps this offseason to help ensure that happens.

Raiders' Remedy

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Along with hiring Kubiak and Janocko, the Raiders also beefed up their offensive line. Las Vegas added center Tyler Linderbaum to solidify the interior of the unit, while also adding much-needed depth. Las Vegas also drafted running back Mike Washington in the middle of the draft.

Drafting another running back in the middle of the draft, one offseason after using the No. 6 pick on a running back, certainly sends a message. Although it remains to be seen just how they plan to do so, the Raiders would not have done so without having a plan for Washington.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Backup running backs often get overlooked, especially when playing behind what may be one of the better running backs in the league. However, under Kubiak and behind Jeanty on the depth chart, Washington has a chance to shine and add years to his career in a limited role.

Yet, limited role or not, his role would only be limited in comparison to Jeanty, who Kubiak recently noted he wants to keep on the field as much as possible. Jeanty is still expected to account for most of the carries even with Washington aboard.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) warms up during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

"We want to put a lot of pressure on Ashton [Jeanty]. The next guy that steps up, whoever that may be, that's going to be seen here in practice, OTAs and training camp. But we think we should continue to challenge Ashton and get more out of him,” Kubiak said.

“I've said it before, I think it's important to have a quality second back, but the best player has got to play, and we got to get them on the field as much as we can. I don't know the play snap percentage, but you look at Christian McCaffrey, his play snap percentage is high. So, those great backs, they don't want to come off the field."

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) enters the field before the game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While Jeanty will take up most of the running plays between the two, Kubiak's success is predicated on having two capable backs. Jeanty is undoubtedly one of those backs, and the Raiders hope Washington is the other. So far, it appears he can be that back.

In Organized Team Activities, Washington has resembled Jeanty in some ways while also showing his unique skill set. The Raiders' coaching staff has plans on getting Washington involved one way or another in 2026 and beyond. He will be a welcome addition in Las Vegas.