Lofty 2026 Expectations for Raiders' Bowers Only Rising

The Las Vegas Raiders have a special weapon who is looking to have a great season next year and bounce back. That player is star tight end Brock Bowers. Bowers had a breakout rookie season and took the league by storm. He set multiple records and was a force for the Silver and Black. In his second season, it was a step back because he battled injuries all year, yet still managed to put up good numbers. But Bowers wants to take his game to the next level.

He wants to be the best he can and make this team better by playing great. Bowers is considered by many to be the best tight end in football already, and he is only entering his third season in the NFL. He has everything you want in a tight end and more. Whatever it takes to win, that is what Bowers is going to do. You could have him line up anywhere on the field, and you are going to get the same effort and execution. He is something special, and the Raiders need to use him well.

Las Vegas Raiders Brock Bowers | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Raiders Offense Is Going To Flow Through Bowers

With a new quarterback under center once again in this Raiders offense, Bowers is going to be the key. The quarterback the Raiders brought in is veteran Kirk Cousins. Cousins likes to throw to his tight ends and knows how to find them. It is going to be a connection that gets this offense going next season. And that could put Bowers in a position to win a huge award at the end of the year.

Ben Solak of ESPN has a bold prediction for Bowers that sees him win Offensive Player of the Year.

Las Vegas Raiders Emerging Superstar TE Brock Bowers | Darrell Craig Harris, Sports Illustrated

" Klint Kubiak proved in Seattle that he can funnel targets to a star pass catcher through a variety of alignments and motions," said Solak. "Bowers is capable of lining up attached to the line, in the slot and out wide. It might already feel like he has been funneled targets in the Raiders' poor offense, but he has only a 24.8% target rate on routes run over his two years in the NFL. That's 21st among all high-volume receivers (200-plus routes) and fourth among tight ends."

Bowers on a Mission To Bounce Back

Even though the NFL has never had a tight end win Offensive Player of the Year, Bowers is more than a tight end. Bowers is going to show why he is the best, and it is not even close.

Las Vegas Raiders TE Brock Bowers | Darrell Craig Harris, Sports Illustrated