The Raiders' Lone Advantage Heading into Sunday's Matchup vs. Chargers

The Las Vegas Raiders will need all the help they can get when they face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Raiders' Surprise Element

The Raiders have not had many competitive advantages this season. However, firing Chip Kelly as their offensive coordinator makes room for the unknown of what Greg Olson will call on game day. The Raiders' roster is not nearly as good as the Chargers.

Still, with Olson calling the plays, it should look different, which gives the Chargers little to work off of in preparation for Sunday's matchup. On Friday, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll noted the advantages of that being the case.

"I really don't want to say anything right now. The only advantage we have on these guys, they don't know what we're doing or how we're doing it. So, I'm not saying anything about it, if you don't mind. No offense to the question, of course," Carroll said.

"[Greg Olson] been drinking from the fire hose now. It happened fast, and he got really good help from the coaches on the staff and everybody really rallied to make sure that they did their parts and contributed, and the communication was clear and all that. So, we've made it to this point, but you got to give him a lot of credit. It's a hard challenge, and he takes great pride that he's a true pro. He's done this before, and he's led us through this really, really well."

Nov 17, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll on the sidelines against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Olson will have a difficult challenge on his hands, as the Raiders' offense will face a Chargers defense that played the Raiders well in their first matchup this season. The Chargers' defenders were all over Geno Smith's passes early and often in Week 2 and quickly stopped Ashton Jeanty.

Although it would not have been hard for another team to figure out, the Chargers essentially gave the blueprint to beat this season's Raiders team. Los Angeles' defense seemed to have Las Vegas' number in Week 2.

Carroll noted that the Raiders must come up with an answer for star Chargers safety Derwin James. The veteran defender has made a career out of making life hard for opposing offenses and offensive coordinators. That will likely be the case again on Sunday when the Raiders come to town.

"Well they do move him around, and he is truly a force. And I mean, it's nothing new. He's been doing this for a long time like you said, run and pass pressure, and then the things that he does coming off the edge. So, he has to be a focal point of what we're doing and everything," Carroll said.

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) looks to avoid the tackle attempt of Cleveland Browns defensive end Cameron Thomas (99) during the third quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

