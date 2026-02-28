Spytek Gives Clues to How Raiders Will Build Around Mendoza

The Las Vegas Raiders' most pressing need entering this offseason was their need for essentially a brand new coaching staff and quarterback. Las Vegas has taken care of the first part, by hiring Klint Kubiak as their head coach and filling out his coaching staff.

They are widely expected to address their issues at quarterback by drafting quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. Then, Las Vegas' most pressing issue is prioritizing the positions they need to add to the most to help Mendoza succeed early.

Spytek Leaves Clues

The Raiders ' needs are plentiful on both sides of the ball. Las Vegas faces the possibility of having to replace between five and 10 starters combined on both sides of the ball. All of those positions and more require added depth as well. This impacts how the Raiders will approach the draft.

One of Las Vegas ' main goals this offseason will undoubtedly be making their offense more explosive. The Raiders' front office may choose to do so in a way that may differ from what was expected initially.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) makes a catch against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

WR by Committee

The Raiders have watched their group of wide receivers gradually go from being led by one primary wide receiver to a collection of unproven wide receivers in just a matter of two seasons. After their top wide receivers have asked to be traded each of the past two seasons, Las Vegas must rebuild.

However, the lack of wide receivers and number of draft picks the Raiders have, give them flexiblity. While many prefer an offensive with a clear-cut No. 1 option at the wide receiver position, the Raiders may use this offseason to approach the position group differently.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) makes a reception as Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) defends during the first half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Going this route would add value to the Raiders' 2025 draft class. Although the Raiders need more from wide receivers Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton, giving them additional talented wide receivers around them would only make them better and take pressure off of them.

More importantly, adding multiple wide receivers for Kubiak and Mendoza to work with would make the Raiders better overall than an offense based primarily around one pass-catcher. Raiders general manager John Spytek recently addressed the position group.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (QB11) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

"I trust Jack Bech the football player. Where he aligns, we're going to move people over the place. I think you guys saw how Klint [Kubiak] used JSN [Jaxson Smith-Njigba]. They're going to move him all over the place. We're not going to be an offense where we just stick a guy and he's the number one guy on the outside,” Spytek said at the NFL Combine.

“I also don't think there's many of those guys walking around on the face of the earth like you're talking about, the true X's. So, if you're lucky enough to get one of them, you hold on to them for dear life. And if you don't, then you make it work with what you've got."

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'E Thornton Jr. (10) warms up prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

