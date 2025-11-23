Raiders' Showdown With Browns Calls Back to Shedeur Sanders Decision
Going into the 2025 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders thought they had their quarterback problems solved when they traded for veteran quarterback Geno Smith this past offseason.
Before that trade, many had the Raiders taking then University of Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the first round of the draft. All that seemed to go out of the window when the Raiders got Smith. But the first round was not the only opportunity the Silver and Black had of drafting Sanders.
Even with having Smith as their starter, they could still have drafted a quarterback to sit behind Smith and learn and develop. The Raiders did not go with that plan and instead went with selecting other position players. Sanders, by many's surprise, dropped all the way to the fifth round of the draft, after being viewed as a first-round pick leading up to draft night. That is where the Raiders did not jump at the opportunity to draft him. Instead, he was selected by the Cleveland Browns.
Fast forward to Week 12 of the 2025 NFL season, and Sanders will be making his first career start against the Silver and Black in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium. This season, the Raiders have had struggles at the quarterback position, and Smith has not produced up to the standards he or what the Raiders thought they were getting this offseason. All the struggles the Raiders are having would have indicated that they have a rookie starting at the position.
Raiders and Shedeur Sanders
"That's a good question because we visited with him, and I talked to him a little extra and was just trying to understand where he's coming from, realizing that he'd been under enormous pressure growing up and all that just naturally with the pops that he had and all that," said Raiders head coach Pete Carroll about Sanders.
"And I was just curious how he's handled it and dealt with it. He's got a really good outlook on the world and how he deals with all of the stressors and all of the things that come his way. I really liked him. He's a piano player, well-versed, and I was impressed with the kid."
Sanders will now get to show what the Raiders missed out on today. Sanders will be rolling into Allegiant Stadium with full confidence after getting first-team reps all week long with the starters. Sanders has something to prove, and he gets his first chance against a team he thought would draft him.
